'Basically Every Day': Deepika Padukone Playfully Teases Sister Anisha in Instagram Post

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 3, 2024, 8:46 AM IST

Deepika Padukone with her sister Anisha Padukone
Deepika Padukone with her sister Anisha Padukone (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone takes to her Instagram handle to tease little sister Anisha. The actor in sibling banter exposes her younger sister's habit of irritating her 'basically everyday.'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone who has the sweetest bond with her sister Anisha Padukone, continues to set sibling goals on social media with their gorgeous photos and playful banter. The sister combo, like the majority of us, enjoys both showering love on each other and irritating one another. The soon-to-be mom Deepika Padukone just shared a charming video tagging her sister Anisha. Have a look.

Deepika Padukone takes to her Instagram handle to tease little sister Anisha.
Deepika Padukone takes to her Instagram handle to tease little sister Anisha. (Instagram Story)

The actor posted the video on her Instagram stories, describing her sister, Anisha Padukone, as a bird that hops and bounces in joy as she approaches to irritate her elder sister. The video caption read: 'Me on my way to irritate my sister'. The Fighter actress, sharing the video, wrote: "Basically @anishapadukone everyday!"

The actor is expecting her first child with husband-actor Ranveer Singh. The couple announced the good news about nine weeks ago that they are expecting their first child, who will arrive in September this year. Talking about it to a newswire, when asked how she felt about the news, her sister Anisha Padukone remarked, "Great! It's a first-time feeling."

The businesswoman and fitness enthusiast went on to say that, while she would want to believe that her brother-in-law Ranveer will spoil the child more, her parents come first. On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will next appear together in Rohit Shetty's action thriller Singham Again.

