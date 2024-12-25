Barroz X Review: Netizens Hail Mohanlal's Film For 'Superb 3D Effects' But Criticise Cast And Dialogues

Hyderabad: Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal has stepped into the director's chair for the first time, with his highly anticipated fantasy film Barroz, making its theatrical debut today, December 25, 2024. The film, set against the backdrop of adventure and mysticism, has sparked a wave of reactions from audiences and critics within hours of its release. While the visuals and technical brilliance have garnered praise, opinions on the storyline and overall impact have been mixed, leaving fans divided.

Many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Barroz, with some expressing disappointment over what they felt was an underwhelming narrative for such a significant release. A fan tweeted, "As a mark of respect & someone whom I admire most, The #Mohanlal, I'm not reviewing/rating/predicting No's for #Barroz. It's a total disappointment for me." The tweet also mentioned that both Barroz and Mohanlal's earlier release, Malaikottai Vaaliban, have fallen short of expectations this year.

Another tweet read, "#Barroz3D (2024) A Passable Film With Superb 3D Effects, VFX & Visual Treat That Will Probably Work Among Kids & Families. BGM Was Also Fine. The Cast & Some Dialogues Were The Main Flaws & It Could Have Been Better. #Barroz." A user wrote, "Not bad just average #Barroz."

However, not all reviews were critical. Several fans highlighted the film's impressive use of 3D visuals and VFX, calling it a treat for children and family audiences. One fan wrote, "Well-treated 3D visuals with good quality. Overall a good movie for kids & families. @Mohanlal - laletta, you did better as a debut director."

The film's cinematography by Santosh Sivan, and the musical score by Mark Killian have been widely appreciated. Particular praise has been directed toward the underwater scenes, which many have labelled as a masterclass in cinematic presentation. A tweet read, "#Barroz3D -First 30 minutes. That underwater scene (followed by star-eyed emoji). The magic of #Real3D visuals is entirely different from normal 3D."

Despite the visual grandeur, fans and critics have pointed out weaknesses in the storyline and supporting cast performances. The character Isa, played by Maya Rao West, received some appreciation, but other performances have been labelled as average.

The story of Barroz revolves around a treasure hidden for over 400 years, guarded by Barroz, the titular character played by Mohanlal. The wealth can only be claimed by a true descendant of explorer Vasco da Gama. The film is based on Jijo Punnoose's novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, though significant rewrites by Mohanlal and co-writer Thazhathupurakkal Karunakara Panicker led to the exit of Punnoose, who forfeited his credits. The cast includes Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Daniel Caltagirone, Aadukalam Naren, and Tuhin Menon, among others.

Mohanlal left no stone unturned in promoting Barroz, with extensive drives building anticipation for his directorial debut. While Barroz has received mixed reviews, its stunning visuals and Mohanlal's iconic presence in the film promise to be a visual spectacle, especially for younger audiences, though its narrative may not meet all expectations.