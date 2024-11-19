ETV Bharat / entertainment

Barroz 3D Trailer: Mohanlal Plays A Protective Ghost In His Disney-Like Directorial Venture

Mohanlal's Barroz 3D: Guardian Of Treasure trailer introduces a magical, Disney-like fantasy. The family-friendly film releases on December 25.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 51 minutes ago

Hyderabad: The trailer of Barroz 3D: Guardian Of Treasure was unveiled on Tuesday, November 19, offering a glimpse into Mohanlal's much-anticipated directorial debut. Starring the superstar in the titular role, the film is a family-friendly fantasy drama set in a magical castle steeped in legend. Mohanlal plays Barroz, a protective ghost who guards a treasure that can only be accessed by a special girl capable of communicating with him.

With stunning visuals and a whimsical narrative, the trailer evokes a world reminiscent of Disney fairytales, with magic, mystery, and heartfelt moments. The colourful sequences and emotional depth promise an engaging cinematic experience for audiences of all ages. The film's cinematography is by Santosh Sivan, while the musical score is composed by Lydian Nadaswaram. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, Barroz is set for a grand release as Kerala's big Christmas attraction on December 25.

However, the film's journey has not been without controversy. Earlier this year, George Thundiparambil, a Germany-based Malayali writer, issued a legal notice accusing the filmmakers of copyright infringement. George alleged that Barroz bears striking similarities to his 2008 novel Maya, which is also based on the myth of Kappiri Muthappan, a demigod said to protect treasures in Kochi Fort. Despite the allegations, the makers, including Mohanlal, have refrained from addressing the issue publicly.

