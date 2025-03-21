Ballerina Trailer: Lance Reddick's Final Bow as Charon, John Wick vs Ana de Armas' Eve Make This a Must-Watch for Fans

Hyderabad: The second trailer of the upcoming film Ballerina, the John Wick spin-off, has been released, offering an adrenaline-fueled glimpse into the action-packed thriller. With Ana de Armas leading the charge and Keanu Reeves reprising his role as the legendary assassin John Wick, the trailer teases a gripping new storyline that expands the John Wick universe.

Ballerina focuses on Eve, played by Ana de Armas, who is a skilled assassin determined to seek revenge against powerful and mysterious enemies. As the trailer unfolds, it becomes evident that she won't be fighting alone, or at least, not for long. One of the most electrifying moments sees Eve face off against John Wick himself, who has been sent to kill her. However, it seems that the two will ultimately join forces in a mission that promises high-stakes action and intense combat sequences.

The trailer features violence and spectacular choreography, with de Armas proving she's more than capable of carrying the mantle of an action star. Already praised by fans, they're looking forward to the day it hits theatres.

To further add to the excitement of the film, several popular John Wick characters are returning. Ian McShane is reprising the role of Winston Scott, The Continental's manager, while the late Lance Reddick is also making a final appearance as Charon, the concierge of the Assassin Hotel. Fans have found it an emotional experience to see Reddick on screen again, and many have taken the opportunity to share their love for the actor in the comments.

A fan wrote, "So glad this got filmed with Lance Reddick before his passing. Going to love seeing him alive on screen in this again." Another wrote, "It’s so good seeing Lance Reddick again. RIP." A netizen commented, "Lance Reddick one final time as Charon. Rest in Peace."

Alongside de Armas and Reeves, Ballerina boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus. The film has been helmed by Underworld director Len Wiseman, with a screenplay by Shay Hatten. Chad Stahelski, the creator behind the John Wick series, produces Ballerina, so fans can feel safe knowing it has the same pulse-pounding action and rich world-building that they treasure.

Based on its cast, high-energy action, and touching tribute to Lance Reddick, Ballerina is going to be a must-watch movie for fans of the John Wick franchise. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 6, 2025.