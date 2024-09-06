Balakrishna's Son Mokshagnya Teja's Big Screen Debut with Prashanth Varma's Film, First Look Revealed

Hyderabad: The Nandamuri fans are abuzz with excitement as superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's son, Mokshagnya Teja, is ready to make his acting debut. Mokshagnya will step into the limelight with a film directed by Prashanth Varma, known for his hit movie HanuMan. The project will commence soon, and Prashanth Varma made the big announcement on Mokshagnya's birthday, today, September 6, revealing the first look of the young actor from the yet-to-be-titled film.

On social media, Prashanth Varma shared a striking first look poster of Mokshagnya, expressing his enthusiasm and birthday wishes: "With great joy & privilege, Introducing you… 'NANDAMURI TARAKA RAMA MOKSHAGNYA TEJA' 🦁 Happy birthday Mokshu 🥳 Welcome to @thepvcu 🤗 Let’s do it 🤞."

Prashanth Varma also conveyed his gratitude to Balakrishna for entrusting him with the responsibility of Mokshagnya's debut. He added, "Thanks to #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu for all the trust & blessings 🙏 Hoping to make this one much more special & memorable for everyone ❤️."

For those unfamiliar, Mokshagnya Teja hails from one of the most influential families in the Telugu film industry. He is the grandson of legendary actor NT Rama Rao and the son of the renowned actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Earlier, there were speculations that Mokshagnya would make his debut with director Anil Ravipudi, backed by a prominent production house. However, with this latest announcement from Prashanth Varma, any confusion about Mokshagnya's debut has been cleared.

There were also reports suggesting that Mokshagnya might debut in a remake of the 1991 classic Aditya 369, originally starring his father, Nandamuri Balakrishna. This film was notable for being one of the first to explore the concept of time travel. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this project.

Mokshagnya has dedicated significant effort to his fitness regime. While he was previously seen with a chubby appearance, he has since undergone a significant transformation to fit the role of a leading man. The aspiring actor has reportedly received acting training at the prestigious Satyanand Acting Institute in Vizag, which has trained numerous successful actors, including Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, and Pawan Kalyan.