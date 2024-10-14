Bala Arrested After Ex-Wife Complaints of Harassment and Defamation

Hyderabad: The Kadavanthra police arrested actor-director Balakumar, professionally known as Bala, in the wee hours on Monday in connection with serious allegations made by his ex-wife, Amritha Suressh, and their daughter, Avantika. Bala was taken into custody at his residence in Edappally and was charged under various sections, including the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, for reportedly defaming both women through social media and allegedly causing emotional harm to his daughter.

The conflict between Bala and Amritha has escalated publicly, with the latter accusing the actor of domestic abuse and dishonesty. Amritha's complaint also detailed how Bala allegedly harassed their daughter, with claims of stalking and emotional distress. Amritha previously shared her distressing experiences in the marriage, revealing that she married Bala at just 18 years old and faced domestic violence but could not approach her family for help due to their disapproval of her marriage.

In a shocking turn of events, Avantika herself posted a video alleging physical and mental abuse by her father, stating that she had suffered from these atrocities since childhood. The situation intensified when Bala responded to these accusations with an emotional video, where he denied the claims. However, he expressed gratitude to his daughter for acknowledging him as her father.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Bala is currently being interrogated at the Kadavanthra Police Station and is expected to be presented in court later today. The police have indicated that they are taking the allegations seriously, having found sufficient evidence to proceed with the case.