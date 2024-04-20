BAFTA Locks in Date for 2025 Film Awards; Cannes Film Festival 2024 Poster Out

Hyderabad: The dates for the film awards ceremony for the next year have been set by the British Film and Television Association. As per a foreign daily, the prestigious award night is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 16, 2025. On the other hand, the official poster for the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has also been revealed.

Talking about BAFTA, it will take place precisely two weeks before the March 2 Oscar ceremony in 2025. As the British awards will once again take place in the middle of the Berlin Film Festival, which runs from February 13 to February 23, many British executives will be booking flights back from the German city on the first festival weekend. However, the location of the 2025 awards event is still up in the air.

This year's ceremony was held at London's Royal Festival Hall, three weeks ahead of the Oscars. The BAFTAs aim to preserve their standing as the most important global event and a trustworthy indicator of Academy Award winners by holding onto their pre-Oscar date. The Oppenheimer Oscar sweep and the rejections of Martin Scorsese's The Killers of the Flower Moon and Greta Gerwig's Barbie were both correctly predicted by the 77th BAFTA Awards.

Killers did not make it into the winners' circle at the BAFTAs or the Oscars, and Barbie only took home one Oscar—for best original song—for Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's What Was I Made For? Over the course of three voting rounds, about 7,800 professional members of the British Film and Television Association select films from the longlist, then announce nominations, and then winners. A Hollywood tabloid claims that BAFTA will reveal its complete schedule and eligibility requirements for the 78th BAFTA Awards in the upcoming weeks.

Meanwhile, the official poster for the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival was revealed recently. The poster depicts a moment from the 1991 Cannes out-of-competition film Rhapsody in August, a Japanese masterpiece directed by the late Akira Kurosawa. The poster is a great fit for the growing Japanese theme at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

This week, Cannes announced that it would offer Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli (The Boy and the Heron, Spirited Away) an honorary Palme d'Or. This is the first time the French festival has bestowed its greatest honour on a company rather than an individual artist.