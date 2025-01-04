BAFTA 2025 Longlist: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light Secures Spot In 3 Categories

Hyderabad: Acclaimed filmmaker Payal Kapadia continues to make waves internationally with her film All We Imagine As Light. The movie, which recently secured Golden Globe nominations, has now been longlisted for three categories at the prestigious 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards.

The BAFTA longlist, revealed on Friday, includes All We Imagine As Light in the categories of Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film not in the English Language.

The film's recognition comes after the Film Federation of India (FFI) passed it over as India's official entry to the Oscars, choosing Kiran Rao's Laapata Ladies instead. Although Kapadia's film missed out on representing India at the Oscars, it found a place in the international spotlight when France shortlisted it as a potential submission for the Academy Awards.

At the BAFTA longlist, All We Imagine As Light faces stiff competition in the Best Film not in the English Language category. Other contenders include Black Dog (Gou zhen), The Count of Monte Cristo, Emilia Perez, Flow, The Girl With the Needle, I'm Still Here, Kneecap, La Chimera, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

In the Best Director category, Kapadia shares the stage with prominent names such as Sean Baker (Anora), Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), Edward Berger (Conclave), Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part Two), Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez), and Alice Rohrwacher (La Chimera), among others. Meanwhile, the Best Original Screenplay longlist includes titles like The Apprentice, The Brutalist, Challengers, Civil War, Heretic, Kneecap, A Real Pain, and The Substance.

All We Imagine As Light is a deeply moving narrative centred on the lives of two Malayali nurses, Prabha and Anu, living in Mumbai. Prabha's life takes an unexpected turn when her estranged husband sends her a surprising gift, while Anu grapples with the challenge of finding a private space to be with her lover. The film features stellar performances by Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon.

An ode to Mumbai's complexity and humanity, the film previously won the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival. It became available for streaming on an OTT platform in India on January 3.