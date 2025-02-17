BAFTA 2025: All We Imagine as Light Loses to Emilia Perez; Kylie Jenner - Timothee Chalamet Steal Spotlight With PDA; Full List of Winners Inside

Hyderabad: The 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2025 winners were announced on Sunday (Monday early morning in India) in London's Royal Festival Hall. The star-studded event witnessed Conclave and The Brutalist clinch the highest number of awards. However, India's hopes were shattered with Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light losing to Emilia Perez in the Best Film Not in the English Language category. Moreover, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet stole the spotlight with their PDA.
Vatican drama Conclave scored four wins, including Best Film and Outstanding British Film, in a tie with Brady Corbet's The Brutalist, which earned him best director and best actor awards for Corbet and Adrien Brody. Following suit with two awards each were Emilia Perez, A Real Pain, Wicked, Dune: Part Two, Anora, and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.
And tonight’s final award for Best Film goes to…Conclave! ✨#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/zF3WCN9RxH— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 16, 2025
Check out the full list of winners below.
BEST FILM
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Emilia Perez
- WINNER: Conclave
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
- Bird
- Blitz
- Gladiator II
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Lee
- Love Lies Bleeding
- The Outrun
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- WINNER: Conclave
DIRECTOR
Huge congratulations to Brady Corbet who wins the BAFTA for Director 👏 @A24 @thebrutalistmov #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Ui7eBjICPw— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 16, 2025
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Edward Berger, Conclave
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- WINNER: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
- Rich Peppiatt, Story By Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Jj Ó Dochartaigh, Kneecap
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- WINNER: Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- James Mangold and Jay Cocks, A Complete Unknown
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
- Ramell Ross And Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
- Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Story By Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Divine Eye Maclin, John Divine G Whitfield, Sing Sing
- WINNER: Peter Straughan, Conclave
LEADING ACTRESS
Mikey Madison takes home the award for Leading Actress 👏 @dailyofmikeym #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/qishZs7vXz— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 16, 2025
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
- WINNER: Mikey Madison, Anora
LEADING ACTOR
Congratulations to Adrien Brody who is awarded the BAFTA for Leading Actor 🏆 @A24 @thebrutalistmov #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/KSLfqw6kdk— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 16, 2025
- Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
- WINNER: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Perez
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- WINNER: Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
- WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
ANIMATED FILM
- Gints Siibalodis, Matiss Kaža, Flow
- Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2
- Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann, The Wild Robot
- WINNER: Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
CHILDREN'S & FAMILY FILM
- Gints Siibalodis, Matiss Kaza, Flow
- Kirk Hendry, Neil Boyle, Camilla Deakin, Kensuke's Kingdom
- Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann, The Wild Robot
- WINNER: Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
- Luna Carmoon (Director, Writer), Hoard
- Dev Patel (Director), Monkey Man
- Sandhya Suri (Director, Writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar De Ganay (Producer), Also Produced By Alan Mcalex, Mike Goodridge, Santosh
- Karan Kandhari (Director, Writer), Sister Midnight
- WINNER: Rich Peppiatt (Director, Writer), Kneecap
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Emilia Pérez wins the BAFTA for Film Not In The English Language 👏 @EmiliaPerezFilm @NetflixUK #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Nt1CnwfxJi— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 16, 2025
- Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim, All We Imagine as Light
- Walter Salles, I'm Still Here
- Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Kneecap
- Mohammad Rasoulof, Amin Sadraei, The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- WINNER: Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
DOCUMENTARY
The award for Documentary goes to Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story 👏 @WarnerbrosUK #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/iovjxJuFER— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 16, 2025
- Shiori Ito, Hanna Aqvilin, Eric Nyari, Black Box Diaries
- Natalie Rae, Angela Patton, Daughters
- Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor, No Other Land
- Josh Greenbaum, Rafael Marmor, Christopher Leggett, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Will & Harper
- WINNER: Ian Bonhote, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gilliett, Robert Ford, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
CASTING
- Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba, The Apprentice
- Yesi Ramirez, A Complete Unknown
- Nina Gold, Martin Ware, Conclave
- Carla Stronge, Kneecap
- WINNER: Sean Baker, Samantha Quan, Anora
CINEMATOGRAPHY
- WINNER: Lol Crawley, The Brutalist
- Stéphane Fontaine, Conclave
- Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two
- Paul Guilhaume, Emilia Perez
- Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu
EDITING
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Joe Walker, Dune: Part Two
- Juliette Welfling, Emilia Perez
- Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill, Kneecap
- WINNER: Nick Emerson, Conclave
COSTUME DESIGN
- Jacqueline Durran, Blitz
- Arianne Phillips, A Complete Unknown
- Lisy Christl, Conclave
- Linda Muir, Nosferatu
- WINNER: Paul Tazewell, Wicked
MAKE UP & HAIR
- Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr, Dune: Part Two
- Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Romain Marietti, Emilia Perez
- David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, Nosferatu
- Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Sarah Nuth, Wicked
- WINNER: Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stephanie Guillon, Frederique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli, The Substance
ORIGINAL SCORE
- Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
- Camille, Clement Ducol, Emilia Perez
- Robin Carolan, Nosferatu
- Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
- WINNER: Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia, The Brutalist
- Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter, Conclave
- Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau, Dune: Part Two
- Craig Lathrop, Nosferatu
- WINNER: Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, Wicked
SOUND
- John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison, Blitz
- Stephane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey Danny Sheehan, Gladiator II
- Valerie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stephane Thiebaut, Emmanuelle Villard, The Substance
- Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title, Wicked
- WINNER: Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King, Dune: Part Two
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
- Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs, Better Man
- Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti, Gladiator II
- Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith, Wicked
- WINNER: Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe, Dune: Part Two
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
- Jose Prats, Natalia Kyriacou, Bernardo Angeletti, Adios
- Robin Shaw, Joanna Harrison, Camilla Deakin, Ruth Fielding, Mog's Christmas
- WINNER: Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swart, Wander to Wonder
BRITISH SHORT FILM
- Theo Panagopoulos, Marissa Keating, The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
- Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine, Marija Djikic, Marion
- Miranda Stern, Ashionye Ogene, Milk
- Matty Crawford, Karima Sammout-Kanellopoulou, Stomach Bug
- WINNER: Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer, Rock, Paper, Scissors
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Your @EE Rising Star winner for 2025 is David Jonsson 🌟 @davidjonsson_ #EEBAFTAs #EERisingStar pic.twitter.com/5vsa9S6Hm3— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 16, 2025
- Marisa Abela
- Jharrel Jerome
- Mikey Madison
- Nabhaan Rizwan
- WINNER: David Jonsson
Despite the high-profile event being graced by several celebrities, it was Kylie (27) and Timothee (29) who grabbed eyeballs with their chemistry at the event. The two, who have been tight-lipped about their relationship, were seen twinning in black. The couple exuded couple goals as they were seen holding each other's hands.
