BAFTA 2025: All We Imagine as Light Loses to Emilia Perez; Kylie Jenner - Timothee Chalamet Steal Spotlight With PDA; Full List of Winners Inside

Hyderabad: The 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2025 winners were announced on Sunday (Monday early morning in India) in London's Royal Festival Hall. The star-studded event witnessed Conclave and The Brutalist clinch the highest number of awards. However, India's hopes were shattered with Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light losing to Emilia Perez in the Best Film Not in the English Language category. Moreover, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet stole the spotlight with their PDA.

Vatican drama Conclave scored four wins, including Best Film and Outstanding British Film, in a tie with Brady Corbet's The Brutalist, which earned him best director and best actor awards for Corbet and Adrien Brody. Following suit with two awards each were Emilia Perez, A Real Pain, Wicked, Dune: Part Two, Anora, and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

Check out the full list of winners below.

BEST FILM

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Perez

WINNER: Conclave

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Bird

Blitz

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

WINNER: Conclave

DIRECTOR

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

WINNER: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Rich Peppiatt, Story By Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Jj Ó Dochartaigh, Kneecap

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

WINNER: Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

James Mangold and Jay Cocks, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Ramell Ross And Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Story By Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Divine Eye Maclin, John Divine G Whitfield, Sing Sing

WINNER: Peter Straughan, Conclave

LEADING ACTRESS