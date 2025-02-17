ETV Bharat / entertainment

BAFTA 2025: All We Imagine as Light Loses to Emilia Perez; Kylie Jenner - Timothee Chalamet Steal Spotlight With PDA; Full List of Winners Inside

Conclave and The Brutalist dominated BAFTA, while the Indian film All We Imagine As Light lost to Emilia Perez. Kylie and Timothee's PDA made waves.

Published : Feb 17, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

Hyderabad: The 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2025 winners were announced on Sunday (Monday early morning in India) in London's Royal Festival Hall. The star-studded event witnessed Conclave and The Brutalist clinch the highest number of awards. However, India's hopes were shattered with Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light losing to Emilia Perez in the Best Film Not in the English Language category. Moreover, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet stole the spotlight with their PDA.

Vatican drama Conclave scored four wins, including Best Film and Outstanding British Film, in a tie with Brady Corbet's The Brutalist, which earned him best director and best actor awards for Corbet and Adrien Brody. Following suit with two awards each were Emilia Perez, A Real Pain, Wicked, Dune: Part Two, Anora, and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

Check out the full list of winners below.

BEST FILM

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Emilia Perez
  • WINNER: Conclave

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

  • Bird
  • Blitz
  • Gladiator II
  • Hard Truths
  • Kneecap
  • Lee
  • Love Lies Bleeding
  • The Outrun
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • WINNER: Conclave

DIRECTOR

  • Sean Baker, Anora
  • Edward Berger, Conclave
  • Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two
  • Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
  • Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
  • WINNER: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

  • Sean Baker, Anora
  • Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
  • Rich Peppiatt, Story By Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Jj Ó Dochartaigh, Kneecap
  • Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
  • WINNER: Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

  • James Mangold and Jay Cocks, A Complete Unknown
  • Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
  • Ramell Ross And Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
  • Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Story By Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Divine Eye Maclin, John Divine G Whitfield, Sing Sing
  • WINNER: Peter Straughan, Conclave

LEADING ACTRESS

  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
  • Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
  • Demi Moore, The Substance
  • Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
  • WINNER: Mikey Madison, Anora

LEADING ACTOR

  • Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
  • Hugh Grant, Heretic
  • Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
  • WINNER: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

  • Selena Gomez, Emilia Perez
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
  • Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
  • WINNER: Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

SUPPORTING ACTOR

  • Yura Borisov, Anora
  • Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
  • WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

ANIMATED FILM

  • Gints Siibalodis, Matiss Kaža, Flow
  • Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2
  • Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann, The Wild Robot
  • WINNER: Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

CHILDREN'S & FAMILY FILM

  • Gints Siibalodis, Matiss Kaza, Flow
  • Kirk Hendry, Neil Boyle, Camilla Deakin, Kensuke's Kingdom
  • Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann, The Wild Robot
  • WINNER: Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

  • Luna Carmoon (Director, Writer), Hoard
  • Dev Patel (Director), Monkey Man
  • Sandhya Suri (Director, Writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar De Ganay (Producer), Also Produced By Alan Mcalex, Mike Goodridge, Santosh
  • Karan Kandhari (Director, Writer), Sister Midnight
  • WINNER: Rich Peppiatt (Director, Writer), Kneecap

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

  • Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim, All We Imagine as Light
  • Walter Salles, I'm Still Here
  • Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Kneecap
  • Mohammad Rasoulof, Amin Sadraei, The Seed of the Sacred Fig
  • WINNER: Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

DOCUMENTARY

  • Shiori Ito, Hanna Aqvilin, Eric Nyari, Black Box Diaries
  • Natalie Rae, Angela Patton, Daughters
  • Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor, No Other Land
  • Josh Greenbaum, Rafael Marmor, Christopher Leggett, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Will & Harper
  • WINNER: Ian Bonhote, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gilliett, Robert Ford, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

CASTING

  • Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba, The Apprentice
  • Yesi Ramirez, A Complete Unknown
  • Nina Gold, Martin Ware, Conclave
  • Carla Stronge, Kneecap
  • WINNER: Sean Baker, Samantha Quan, Anora

CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • WINNER: Lol Crawley, The Brutalist
  • Stéphane Fontaine, Conclave
  • Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two
  • Paul Guilhaume, Emilia Perez
  • Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu

EDITING

  • Sean Baker, Anora
  • Joe Walker, Dune: Part Two
  • Juliette Welfling, Emilia Perez
  • Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill, Kneecap
  • WINNER: Nick Emerson, Conclave

COSTUME DESIGN

  • Jacqueline Durran, Blitz
  • Arianne Phillips, A Complete Unknown
  • Lisy Christl, Conclave
  • Linda Muir, Nosferatu
  • WINNER: Paul Tazewell, Wicked

MAKE UP & HAIR

  • Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr, Dune: Part Two
  • Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Romain Marietti, Emilia Perez
  • David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, Nosferatu
  • Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Sarah Nuth, Wicked
  • WINNER: Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stephanie Guillon, Frederique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli, The Substance

ORIGINAL SCORE

  • Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
  • Camille, Clement Ducol, Emilia Perez
  • Robin Carolan, Nosferatu
  • Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
  • WINNER: Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

PRODUCTION DESIGN

  • Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia, The Brutalist
  • Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter, Conclave
  • Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau, Dune: Part Two
  • Craig Lathrop, Nosferatu
  • WINNER: Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, Wicked

SOUND

  • John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison, Blitz
  • Stephane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey Danny Sheehan, Gladiator II
  • Valerie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stephane Thiebaut, Emmanuelle Villard, The Substance
  • Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title, Wicked
  • WINNER: Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King, Dune: Part Two

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

  • Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs, Better Man
  • Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti, Gladiator II
  • Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
  • Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith, Wicked
  • WINNER: Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe, Dune: Part Two

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

  • Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs, Better Man
  • Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti, Gladiator II
  • Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
  • Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith, Wicked
  • WINNER: Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe, Dune: Part Two

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

  • Jose Prats, Natalia Kyriacou, Bernardo Angeletti, Adios
  • Robin Shaw, Joanna Harrison, Camilla Deakin, Ruth Fielding, Mog's Christmas
  • WINNER: Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swart, Wander to Wonder

BRITISH SHORT FILM

  • Theo Panagopoulos, Marissa Keating, The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
  • Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine, Marija Djikic, Marion
  • Miranda Stern, Ashionye Ogene, Milk
  • Matty Crawford, Karima Sammout-Kanellopoulou, Stomach Bug
  • WINNER: Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer, Rock, Paper, Scissors

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

  • Marisa Abela
  • Jharrel Jerome
  • Mikey Madison
  • Nabhaan Rizwan
  • WINNER: David Jonsson

Despite the high-profile event being graced by several celebrities, it was Kylie (27) and Timothee (29) who grabbed eyeballs with their chemistry at the event. The two, who have been tight-lipped about their relationship, were seen twinning in black. The couple exuded couple goals as they were seen holding each other's hands.

Despite the high-profile event being graced by several celebrities, it was Kylie (27) and Timothee (29) who grabbed eyeballs with their chemistry at the event. The two, who have been tight-lipped about their relationship, were seen twinning in black. The couple exuded couple goals as they were seen holding each other's hands.

