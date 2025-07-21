Badshah Calls Out Hate As Man Eats Chicken in ISKCON Restaurant: 'Respect What You Don't Understand'

Hyderabad: Indian rapper Badshah has taken to social media to call out a man who walked into a vegetarian ISKCON restaurant in London and ordered fried chicken while making comments towards the staff. The incident was caught on video and has been circulating on social media, which has left people outraged.

The video shows a man entering Govinda's, a vegetarian eatery connected to the Radha-Krishna Temple in London and asking the staff if it is a vegan or vegetarian restaurant. After they confirm several times that the place does not serve meat, garlic, or onion, the man pulls out a KFC chicken box and begins eating a chicken leg in front of them. He even offers the chicken to the staff and other customers. As staff ask him to leave, he continues to chew the meat and provocatively says, "You want some?" to a shocked staff member.

When another customer protests that he's disrespecting a sacred space, he mocks, "Free the chicken!" and eventually exits the restaurant. Reacting to the incident, Badshah posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Even the chicken would be embarrassed. Dude wasn't hungry for chicken, he was hungry for some 🩴 on that face. True strength is in respecting what you don't understand."

Netizens pointed out that this was not a harmless prank but an act of clear religious insensitivity. "No respect for anyone and anything. Hell awaits such people," said another comment. Some questioned whether legal action had been taken. Badshah, known for hit songs like Garmi, Sanak, and Mercy, has never shied away from using his platform to call out hate.