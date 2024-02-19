Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Title Track: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Brotherhood in Full Display - Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title track poster

The team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead recently dropped the title track of the film. The actioner is all set to hit big screens on Eid 2024.

Hyderabad: Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated film Bade Miya Chote Miyan is all set to debut in theatres. The action film promises to be a visual delight for fans and moviegoers alike. The trailer for the film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, is expected to be dropped soon. But first, the makers unveiled the title song, which had everyone excited.

The makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan once again shook the internet as they released the title track of the film starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The title track is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra, with music composed by the latter. Akshay Kumar took to his X (previously Twitter) page on Monday to share the title track featuring him and Tiger Shroff swaying to the lively song, accompanied by enthusiastic background dancers.

The lyrics of the peppy song were penned by Irshad Kamil. The video begins with a stunning image of Tiger Shroff's remarkable body. We are then shown close-ups of Akshay Kumar's face. Tiger Shroff displayes his muscles as Akshay Kumar shows off his moustache. Towards the end of the video, Tiger and Akshay share a fist bump. Both stars can be seen dancing to the title track while dressed in beautiful olive-hued ensembles.

Meanwhile, the teaser for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was shared recently. It opens with the footage of a terrorist attack on Indian military soldiers. It then features Akshay and Tiger in their soldier avatars fighting terrorism and issuing a harsh warning saying, "Bachke rehna, Hindustan hai hum". It also showed a glimpse of Prithviraj Sukumaran. He was seen in long hair and a mask over his face while dressed in black.

David Dhawan directed the original film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998) in which Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda played the lead parts. Now, the current film by the same name is helmed by the acclaimed Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. Apart from Akshay, Tiger, and Prithviraj, the film feautres Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar. It is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2024.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title track Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

