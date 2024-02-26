Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Slippers Thrown at Akshay Kumar during Film's Promotion in Lucknow

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff made a grand entry in Lucknow on Monday to promote their forthcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The promotional event took place at the historical Ghantaghar Chowk in old Lucknow, drawing a massive crowd of eager fans. Amidst the frenzy to catch a glimpse of the actors, chaos ensued.

In the midst of this commotion, it was reported that several slippers were hurled at Akshay Kumar while he was on stage. The police authorities were caught off guard by the unexpectedly large turnout. The situation spiralled out of control as the crowd multiplied, resulting in conflicts amongst the attendees.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a collaborative production by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Zafar, is more than just a remake. It pays homage to the classic duo of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in a contemporary avatar tailored for today's audience.

The star-studded cast also features talents like Prithviraj Sukumaran, lending weight to an already impressive ensemble. With Yash Raj Films managing international distribution, the movie is positioned for global success, bridging Indian cinema with a wider audience.

The choice of Eid 2024 for its release date is no coincidence but a deliberate move to coincide with a time of festivity, introspection, and significance in cinema. As families gather for celebrations, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aspires to be more than a movie; it aims to bring people together. With the promotional activities in Lucknow setting the stage, the movie is poised to make a substantial impact, not only at the box office but also in the hearts of movie enthusiasts worldwide.