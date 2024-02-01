Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar drops a meme-worthy 'mud-terial' as he wraps Jordon shoot

Hyderabad: The Jordan schedule of Pooja Entertainment's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is now complete, and the entire cast, including Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, were seen celebrating the wrap up. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will hit the theatres this Eid. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

On Thursday, Akshay shared a photo on Instagram stating the wrap up of the memorable Jordan shoot. Along with a funny group photo, the actor wrote a funny caption for it. In the caption, Kumar revealed that the film's filming period in Jordan has concluded. He shared how they celebrated the shoot wrap up.

Taking to Instagram, the Mission Raniganj actor wrote: "Tired of the same old memes, here’s some new mud-terial. This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It’s a ‘wrap’! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024"

In the picture, Akshay, Tiger and others are seen scantily dressed in just boxers. All of them have black soil smeared on their faces and bodies. As soon as the actor dropped the picture, his fans thronged to the comment section and wished the team good luck for the film.

Apart from Akshay and Tiger, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will include Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, and former Miss World Manushi Chillar in prominent parts. The original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, released in 1998, had Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead.

Aside from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar will next appear in Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, is preparing for Screw Dheela.