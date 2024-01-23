Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan: Akshay, Tiger set guns blazing in new poster ahead of teaser launch

Hyderabad: Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar will release the first trailer for their forthcoming action movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Wednesday. With just one day to go, Akshay shared an intriguing poster featuring him and his co-star Tiger Shroff in action mode. The film is all set to hit theatres on Eid 2024.

Taking to Instagram, the OMG actor shared a new poster in a bid to remind fans of the highly anticipated teaser launch. The visually captivating picture, which shows the pair in action mode, teases intense action scenes. Along the post, Akshay wrote: "When it comes to saving the world, tere piche tera yaar khada hai! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out tomorrow."

In the poster, Tiger and Akshay can be seen flaunting their muscles and standing facing in opposite directions firing bullets, while in the background missiles and choppers can be seen. The most recent action poster shows Akshay and Tiger sporting intense expressions. The Heropanti star seems clean-shaven in the poster, but Akshay chose to go with a moustache.

The Housefull actor's fans flooded the comment section with fire emoticons and red hearts as soon as he dropped the poster. This is Tiger's first joint project with the Khiladi actor and fans cannot keep calm to witness two of the biggest action heroes sharing screen. The film was filmed in Scotland, London, India, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial features Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. Talking about the film, Ali Abbas said, "I'm thrilled to be a key player in such a large franchise. Bringing all the amusing components of this mass entertainer to the public was a challenging but rewarding experience since Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very dear to the audience's hearts. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!"

Apart from this, Akshay's upcoming roles include those in the action thriller Sky Force, and the comedy Welcome..To the Jungle, and the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama film Soorarai Pottru.