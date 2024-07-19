Bad Newz X Review: Vicky Kaushal's Terrific Performance, One Liners Earn Film 'Non-Stop Entertainment' Tag

Hyderabad: Bad Newz has been in the news since its announcement given the reception to its prequel Good Newwz. The Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer hit the screens today on July 19. The film has already garnered immense eyeballs, given its quirky promotional items, from the laugh-inducing trailer to mesmerising songs. With the buzz around the film, the question remains if it has managed to meet the expectations. Well, the internet, specifically X has the answers as the First Day First Show reviews for the film are already out.

Catching the FDFS, an X user wrote: "Bad Newz is a delightful blend of humor, drama, and emotion. With ample laughs, witty one-liners, and an engrossing storyline, it promises non-stop entertainment." Another one, giving the film a thumbs up, shared: "BadNewz movie hit hai.. #BadNewz full entertainment & comedy movie #VickyKaushal full on maza kya kam kiya hai👌 #TriptiiDimri good is hot roll #Ammyvirk Ka Roll full on comedy."

Another proclaiming it a hit stated: "Vicky Kaushal’s film is an entertaining ride from start to finish ! With comedy one-liners, perfectly placed old songs, makes this a BOXOFFICE HIT."

An X user gave Bad Newz a 4 star and highlighted Vicky's electrifying performance in the film, Dimri's magnetic screen presence, and Ammy's innocence to the advantage of the film. Another X user kept it simple and urged everyone to watch the film as it is funny.

The comedy drama circles around Triptii's character who is pregnant with twins in a condition medically termed as heteropaternal superfecundation. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 22 minutes and has been certified U/A rating by the Censor Board for Film Certification (CBFC). The film is helmed by Anand Tiwari and bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.