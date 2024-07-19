Bad Newz X Review: Vicky Kaushal's Terrific Performance, One Liners Earn Film 'Non-Stop Entertainment' Tag

Hyderabad: Bad Newz has been in the news since its announcement given the reception to its prequel Good Newwz. The Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer hit the screens today on July 19. The film has already garnered immense eyeballs, given its quirky promotional items, from the laugh-inducing trailer to mesmerising songs. With the buzz around the film, the question remains if it has managed to meet the expectations. Well, the internet, specifically X has the answers as the First Day First Show reviews for the film are already out.
Catching the FDFS, an X user wrote: "Bad Newz is a delightful blend of humor, drama, and emotion. With ample laughs, witty one-liners, and an engrossing storyline, it promises non-stop entertainment." Another one, giving the film a thumbs up, shared: "BadNewz movie hit hai.. #BadNewz full entertainment & comedy movie #VickyKaushal full on maza kya kam kiya hai👌 #TriptiiDimri good is hot roll #Ammyvirk Ka Roll full on comedy."
#BadNewz#Review: WINNER#Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#VickyKaushal is terrific— Movie tracker (@RaazKajla) July 19, 2024
#TriptiiDimri fantastic #AmmyVirk is winner#BadNewz three chartbusters songs- #TaubaTauba, #MereMehboobMereSanam and #Jaanam#Box office-HIT
One Word Review— Arjun Chaudhary (@NumberdarMoond) July 19, 2024
VERDICT - ENTERTAINING
RATING - ⭐⭐⭐⭐
" bad newz" is a delightful blend of humor, drama, and emotion. with ample laughs, witty one-liners, and an engrossing storyline, it promises non-stop entertainment. (1="" 2)#BadNewzReview #BadNewz #TriptiDimri pic.twitter.com/igqea0a7FD
#RealReview #BadNewz movie hit hai.. #BadNewz full entertainment & comedy movie #VickyKaushal full on maza kya kam kiya hai👌 #TriptiiDimri good is hot roll #Ammyvirk Ka Roll full on comedy.... My Review...#BadNewzReview @vickykaushal09 @TriptiiDimri @AmmyVirk @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/B6Ip3dOokm— Salim Khan (@SalimKh57633692) July 18, 2024
Another proclaiming it a hit stated: "Vicky Kaushal’s film is an entertaining ride from start to finish ! With comedy one-liners, perfectly placed old songs, makes this a BOXOFFICE HIT."
#BadNewz ~ RIOT ENTERTAINER 🔥👌— CineHub (parody) (@theRealMalluBoy) July 19, 2024
Rating :- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Vicky Kaushal’s film is an entertaining ride from start to finish ! With comedy one-liners, perfectly placed old songs, makes this a BOXOFFICE HIT#BadNewzMovie #BadNewzReview pic.twitter.com/OzH6TbfuZe
#BadNewzReview— My Mobile (@MyMobile_India) July 19, 2024
Rating :- 4 ⭐️#VickyKaushal performance is a electrifying!#TriptiiDimri looks stunning and plays her role well.#AmmyVirk brings an innocent charm and excels in his role !!
Book your tickets now! #BadNewzz #BadNewzMovie #AnandTiwari pic.twitter.com/zevXVup6Ow
An X user gave Bad Newz a 4 star and highlighted Vicky's electrifying performance in the film, Dimri's magnetic screen presence, and Ammy's innocence to the advantage of the film. Another X user kept it simple and urged everyone to watch the film as it is funny.
#BadNewzReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 3.5 )#BadNewz 𝐇𝐈𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐎𝐔𝐒 𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐑 powered by rib-tickling moments, a powerful emotional climax, and fantastic music.— Just Filmy (@justtfilmy) July 19, 2024
#BadNewzReview Interval— Raaj TeewaRi (@raajteewari_) July 19, 2024
Funny Hai, Jao Dekho #BadNewz pic.twitter.com/s0rJeFRtz8
The comedy drama circles around Triptii's character who is pregnant with twins in a condition medically termed as heteropaternal superfecundation. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 22 minutes and has been certified U/A rating by the Censor Board for Film Certification (CBFC). The film is helmed by Anand Tiwari and bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
