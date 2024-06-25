Bad Newz Trailer Release Date Locked, Get Ready to Meet 'Trio-uble Makers' Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk

Hyderabad: The much-awaited trailer of the romantic comedy-drama Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk, is set to be unveiled soon. Dharma Productions, the banner behind the film, took to social media to share this exciting update.

Announced earlier this year in March, Bad Newz, originally titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, marks the first collaboration of Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy. The makers have now confirmed that the trailer for Bad Newz will debut on Friday, June 28.

Alongside the trailer announcement, they introduced the characters with vibrant posters of Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy, stating, "Meet the trio-uble makers bringing the #BadNewz this season! 🤟🏽 Akhil Chadha...sab toh vadda! 🫶🏻 Saloni, who is ready to take the test!?🙏🏻 Gurbir paaji - rola pai gaya ji! TRAILER OUT THIS FRIDAY! In cinemas 19th July."