Bad Newz Song Rabb Warga: Vicky Kaushal And Triptii Dimri Spell Magic Of Love In Romantic Track

Hyderabad: The long-awaited moment for fans of the upcoming film Bad Newz has finally arrived, as the film is set to hit theatres tomorrow, July 19, 2024. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, this highly anticipated movie promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. As the release date draws near, the makers have treated audiences to another soul-stirring track from the flick, titled Rabb Warga.

This romantic ballad, composed by Abhijeet Srivastava and sung by Jubin Nautiyal, features lyrics penned by Shayra Apoorva. The song's choreographer, Farah Khan, has done an exceptional job. Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram on Thursday to share the song, accompanied by a caption that read, "Chehra bhi tera padh liya, nazron me tujhko bhar liya ve. #RabbWarga song out now! Book your tickets! #BadNewz in cinemas tomorrow!"

The music video showcases the blossoming romance between Vicky Kaushal's character, Akhil, and Triptii Dimri's Saloni, set against the stunning backdrop of Croatia. The colourful outfits and picturesque locations add to the visual appeal of the video, making it a treat for the eyes. The catchy beats and soulful melody of Rabb Warga are sure to make it the love anthem of the season.

Bad Newz boasts an impressive cast including Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the movie's screenplay is penned by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. With its release just around the corner, audiences are eagerly looking forward to experiencing the magic of Bad Newz on the big screen. Mark your calendars for July 19 and get ready to be enthralled by this romantic comedy.