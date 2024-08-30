Bad Newz On OTT: Stream Vicky, Triptii, Ammy's Love Triangle Comedy On THIS Platform

Hyderabad: The romantic comedy film Bad Newz, which stars Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk, was released in theatres on July 19, 2024, and quickly garnered favourable reviews from viewers. Currently, the Anand Tiwari-directed movie is available for streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The narrative revolves around Saloni Bagga, portrayed by Tripti Dimri, who is a chef in love with Akhil Chadha, played by Vicky Kaushal. After they get married and experience a life-altering situation, their paths diverge, prompting Saloni to seek solace in Mussoorie. While there, she encounters Gurbir Singh, portrayed by Ammy Virk, which leads to a brief yet pivotal moment between them. Later that evening, Saloni unexpectedly meets Akhil again, resulting in a spontaneous one-night stand.

The story takes a significant turn when Saloni learns she is expecting twins. The film captures her journey as she grapples with the challenges and dilemmas brought on by her newfound circumstances.

In addition to the lead actors, Bad Newz also features Neha Dhupia as Ma Corona, Faisal Rashid as Doctor Baweja, and Sheeba Chaddha as Vishni Chadha. Other notable performances include Guneet Singh Sodhi as Harman Sathija, Navin Kaushik as the Panama Cafe Manager, and Deepak Anand as Rifleman, among various other supporting roles.

Penned by Tarun Dudeja alongside Ishita Moitra, the production team includes prominent figures such as Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Anand Tiwari, and Amritpal Singh Bindra. Bad Newz has garnered over Rs 110 crore at the box office globally.