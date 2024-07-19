Bad Newz Day 1 Prediction: Will Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri starrer Repeat Good Newwz Success? Early Numbers Point to Strong Box Office Debut

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk's much-anticipated film Bad Newz is finally here. The film has generated a lot of buzz and is expected to perform well in its debut weekend. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the light-hearted comedy has already received more than Rs 2 crore in advance bookings for its opening day.

According to the report, 983,924 tickets for 8079 screenings were sold, with the film grossing Rs 2.67 crore in Hindi in advance sales for day 1. The data was last updated and recorded until 6 a.m. on Friday, July 19. According to the article, based on booking numbers, the picture is predicted to perform well at the box office. The film is set to premiere on July 19.

The film is compared to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which debuted well at the box office earlier this year. The Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon film had a net opening of Rs 6.7 crore, and Bad Newz, which made more than Rs 2 cr in advance sales, is likely to take between Rs 8-9 crore on day one. Both films share the romantic-comedy genre, which is particularly liked in major cities, heightened by pre-release campaigns.

If Bad Newz has a positive reception from audiences and reviewers, it will undoubtedly benefit the film in the Hindi market, which is currently dominated by Kalki 2898 AD. Sarfira and Indian 2, which came out last weekend, were unable to divert viewers from Prabhas's film. However, Bad Newz has the potential to succeed, but only with positive word-of-mouth upon its release.

The second installment is helmed by Anand Tiwari, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as they navigate unexpected parenting issues. Triptii Dimri also contributes to the humorous mayhem. The movie appears to be a spiritual sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Good Newwz, which starred Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor in the key parts.