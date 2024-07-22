Bad Newz Box Office Day 3: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Becomes Sixth Largest Film with First Weekend Collection

Hyderabad: Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, hit the theatres on July 19. The comedic drama opened to positive reviews from both critics and fans and interestingly registered a strong opening weekend at the domestic box office. The film helmed by Anand Tiwari minted approximately Rs 30 crore in just three days of its release on Sunday.

With Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in the major parts, the dramedy made an astounding Rs 18.55 crore net in its first two days of release in India. On its first day of release, the movie brought in Rs 8.3 crore, and on its second day, it made Rs 10.25 crore. Early estimates from Sacnilk indicate that Sunday's collections showed a modest uptick, with the film collecting an estimated Rs 11 crore net.

The film closed its first weekend haul at an astonishing Rs 29.55 crore, as per early estimates shared by the industry tracker. The three day haul pushes Bad Newz as the sixth-largest film of the year in terms of opening weekend collections. On July 22, Bad Newz registered a 28.78% occupancy rate in Hindi-speaking areas, with the biggest attendance coming from the nighttime shows. With these remarkable figures, Bad Newz has surpassed the earnings of Sarfira, starring Akshay Kumar, which ended its second weekend at the Indian box office with approximately Rs 21.22 crore.

Talking about the Vicky Kaushal starrer, the film is based on true occurrences and centers on the biological phenomena known as heteropaternal superfecundation, in which twin children share the same mother but distinct biological fathers. Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma make guest appearances in the film. Bad Newz is the second installment of the box office hit Good Newwz, a 2019 film starring Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.