Bad Newz Box Office Day 2: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri Starrer Shows Modest Growth, Falls Short of Expectations

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer Bad Newz opened in theatres on Friday. On its second day at the box office, the Anand Tiwari directorial took in between Rs 10 crore in India. Since the movie is aimed at urban centres, the growth on day two should have been bigger, but it registered an increase of only around 20 percent.

It's not good news for the movie's long term business as some movie chains even saw a decline in receipts from opening day. After opening at Rs 8.3 crore and minting Rs 10 crore on its first Saturday, the two-day cume of Bad Newz stands at Rs 18.3 crore. With a typical growth of 50–60 percent, Bad Newz would have made over Rs 35 crore in a single weekend, but the film failed to meet expectations on its second day.

The Vicky Kaushal film may not have a good first-week haul if the Monday decline is below 50. It is because Deadpool and Wolverine, the upcoming worldwide box office juggernauts, will not give the film a chance to redeem itself. However, despite its decent business, Bad Newz has made Vicky Kaushal a marketable star who can lead his films to decent box office results.

Even though Bad Newz only attracted a small viewership outside of cities, it managed to have the sixth-best Hindi opening of the year. Chhava, Kaushal's upcoming movie, is eyeing to be his biggest box office debut after Bad Newz. Talking about the film, the dramedy explores the bizarre realm of heteropaternal superfecundation, taking a humorous diversion from the typical rom-com clichés.

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia play the key parts in the movie, with Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma both making guest appearances. The film is co-produced by Anand, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Amritpal Singh Bindra, and is a follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster Good Newwz, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor.