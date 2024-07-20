Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 1: Comedy Drama Becomes Vicky Kaushal's Biggest Opener So Far

Hyderabad: Anand Tiwari's latest directorial venture, Bad Newz, made a strong debut in Indian cinemas, pulling in nearly Rs 9 crore on its opening day, as per reports from the film's producers. Co-produced by Anand Tiwari, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Amritpal Singh Bindra, the film marks a significant milestone for Dharma Productions.

Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, Bad Newz kicked off its box-office journey impressively. Dharma Productions shared the film's initial day earnings on social media, exclaiming, "Congra-kalesh-tions! Pehele din pe hi #BadNewz ne sabka dil jeet liya!" Alongside a vibrant poster, the studio announced a net collection of Rs 8.62 crore.

This accomplishment is noteworthy, especially considering the last film to surpass this figure on opening day was the Eid release Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which earned Rs 16 crore but saw its momentum wane soon after.

With its impressive collection, Bad News has shattered the opening-day records of Vicky Kaushal's previous films. This movie has proven to be the actor's highest-grossing opener to date. Check out the list of Vicky Kaushal's top-grossing openers below:

Bad News - 8.62 crore Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) Rs 8.25 crore Sam Bahadur (2023) - Rs 6.25 crore Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023) - Rs 5.49 crore Bhoot: The Haunted Ship (2020) - Rs 5.10 crore The Great Indian Family (2023) - Rs 1.40 crore

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bad Newz achieved a Hindi occupancy rate of 22.83% on its opening Friday. The film veers away from conventional rom-coms, diving headfirst into the uproarious world of heteropaternal superfecundation.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film features Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia in prominent roles, with special appearances by Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma. It seems to follow in the footsteps of the 2019 hit Good Newwz, starring Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Before its release, the film's makers hosted an exclusive screening for industry insiders, attended by Vicky Kaushal and his wife, actor Katrina Kaif. Later, Katrina shared her thoughts on the film via Instagram Stories.