Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing - Plot, Release Date and Everything About Netflix Docuseries on Hidden Dangers of Social Media

Hyderabad: For millions of viewers around the world, Piper Rockelle and her circle of friends, known as "The Squad", represented an idyllic version of internet stardom. Through YouTube videos filled with pranks, crushes, and carefree adventures around Los Angeles, these young influencers captivated a massive online audience.

However, what appeared to be harmless fun on camera allegedly masked a much darker reality behind the scenes. After the critically acclaimed miniseries Adolescence, a new three-part investigative docuseries titled Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing is set to premiere on Netflix on April 9, 2025, and it aims to peel back the curtain on the rise and potential exploitation of these child influencers.

About Piper Rockelle

Piper Rockelle, now 17, first emerged in the online spotlight at the age of 8. A dancer and actor before she became a content creator, Piper rapidly built a massive online following with the help of her mother, Tiffany Smith, and her mother's boyfriend, Hunter Hill. As her fame blew up on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, so did her earnings. At one point, she was reported to earn more than $500,000 per month through influencer partnerships, sponsored content, and other sources of income. Much of this was orchestrated and managed by her mother, who helped create the group later known as The Squad.

Inside The Squad: Friendship, Fame, and Content Creation

In 2017, Piper started to film videos with a group of young influencers called The Squad. These partnerships were cross-promotion for the members to promote their own platforms and help increase each other's visibility and engagement. The lineup over the years included familiar names such as Sophie Fergi, Gavin Magnus, Sawyer Sharbino, Hayden Haas, Corinne Joy, Jentzen Ramirez, Claire RockSmith, and Symonne Harrison. Some members even moved into the Rockelle household to maximise content production.

While their content revolved around playful themes and lighthearted mischief, many of the parents of Squad members began to express concern over the environment created by Tiffany Smith. Allegations of manipulation, retaliation, and overbearing control began to surface - concerns that would eventually escalate into legal action.

Behind the Curtain: Allegations and Legal Action

As time went on, several former Squad members and their families claimed that Tiffany Smith's behaviour was far from benign. Parents claimed she was sending their children mixed messages, which they felt were wrong and even punishing those who questioned her decision making, and in January 2022, eleven former Squad members filed a lawsuit against Tiffany Smith, claiming they had been manipulated and "in a constant state of emotional, physical, and at times, sexual abuse."

Tiffany Smith has publicly denied the allegations, but the case brought national attention to the underregulated world of child influencers - a digital frontier where traditional entertainment protections often do not apply.

About the Docuseries

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing is a docuseries directed by Jenna Rosher and Kief Davidson, and produced by Decoy Productions. The three-part docuseries investigates these disturbing claims and looks further into the overall issue of "kidfluencers" - children who achieve social media fame and wealth. Bad Influence includes interviews with several former Squad members and their families, the emotional toll of the stardom they experienced and the complexity of what most considered innocent entertainment but was, in fact, nuanced and exploitative.

Through raw accounts from victims and archival footage, the docuseries looks at the blurred lines between parenting, managing aspects of a child's online identity, and profiting from a child's online brand, often with little oversight or accountability.

Release Date and Trailer Access

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing will be dropped exclusively on Netflix on April 9, 2025. Viewers can watch a preview of the series in the official trailer, available now on Netflix's platform and promotional channels. The docuseries is poised to spark important conversations about the responsibilities of parents, platforms, and audiences in the digital age, especially when the stars are still children.