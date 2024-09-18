ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Back to the Grind': Hina Khan Returns to Hospital for Chemotherapy Post-Runway Show in Bridal Attire; Seeks 'Dua'

Hyderabad: Actor Hina Khan returned to the hospital for chemotherapy just two days after making a stunning appearance as the showstopper at Times Fashion Week 2024 in Ahmedabad. The 36-year-old star, who is currently battling Stage 3 breast cancer, shared an Instagram story from her hospital bed, giving fans a sneak peek of her cancer journey. The actor has been taking up work assignments despite her fight with cancer.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the latest health update and a picture of herself lying on the hospital bed. She wrote: "Back to the grind. That day of the month. Dua." In the picture, Hina's hands can be seen as she prepares for another session with the doctor. This comes just two days after Hina captivated audiences with her breathtaking bridal couture, showcasing a striking red lehenga embellished with intricate silver handwork during Vinal Patel's Sajani collection.

The actor revealed her cancer diagnosis in June, and since then has remained transparent about her treatment journey. In her initial announcement, she expressed gratitude for the love and support she has received, emphasising her determination to overcome this challenge. She wrote, "I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease." Hina's heartfelt messages have inspired many, as she continues to share updates and motivating posts online, including moments of vulnerability with her family.

Her boyfriend, Rocky, has been a significant source of support, referred to by Hina as her greatest "strength" during these tough times. The actor has encouraged her fans to send prayers and blessings as she navigates her journey towards recovery. For the unversed, Hina rose to fame with her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is also known for her negative character Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Khan also featured in Bigg Boss season 11.