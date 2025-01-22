Back in Action X Review: Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx’s Chemistry Steals Spotlight in 'Surprisingly Good' Film

Hyderabad: In a treat for fans, Cameron Diaz returns to screens after a nearly decade-long break from acting to focus on family life with Back In Action. The action comedy film sees Diaz reunite with her Annie co-star Jamie Foxx. It was released on Netflix on January 17 to mostly positive reviews.

The high-paced actioner with bits of humour here and there tells the story of Emily (Cameron Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx), who once were unofficial spies of the CIA. The film begins after their life is disrupted with their past resurfacing, pulling them back into the dangerous and thrilling world of espionage. The film has moments of witty banters to explosive sequences, earning applause from netizens for its experimental treatment.

Apart from Cameron's return and her onscreen chemistry with Foxx, netizens also liked the extended star cast featuring Glenn Close as her mother and the villain Kyle Chandler. Taking to X, a social media user quipped: "This back in action movie is so good oh lord I missed Cameron Diaz #BackInAction."

Another one posted on X: "I didnt know who was in #BackInAction besides @camerondiaz and @iamjamiefoxx but when they pulled up to the gate of mothers house, I was like okay, they got to have the right one for that role like @merylStreep or @GlennClose"

Another X review read: "I watched #BackinAction yesterday and the villain's actor really shined on me, I didn't even know he was the new Hal Jordan for #Lanterns! I have to tell you, after watching him in this I KNOW he can pull Hal's personality to a teeth."

Many others gushed over Diaz and Foxx's chemistry writing: "Ayeeee Cameron Diaz is back! Her and Jamie Foxx had pretty great on screen chemistry! #BackInAction." Echoing similar sentiments another one wrote: "I’m CHUCKING at Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx rn! #BackInAction." Others dubbed it a worthy watch on OTT and surprisingly good.