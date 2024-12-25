Baby John X Review: Varun Dhawan's 'Massiest Avatar'; Salman Khan's 'GOAT' Cameo Screams 'Blockbuster'

Hyderabad: Varun Dhawan's much-anticipated action thriller Baby John has hit theaters today, December 25, 2024, making it a highly awaited Christmas treat for audiences. Directed by Kalij and produced by Atlee, this Hindi remake of the 2016 Tamil film Theri brings together a star-studded cast including Keerthy Suresh, who is making her Hindi debut, Vamika Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff.

The film revolves around an ex-cop, played by Dhawan, who fakes his death to protect his daughter from a dangerous enemy from his past. Adding even more excitement to Baby John is a highly anticipated cameo by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who makes a memorable appearance in a scene that has generated immense buzz among fans.

Salman Khan's entry is described as a 'blockbuster' moment, with audiences flocking to social media to express their excitement. The film has garnered mostly positive reviews, hailed as an action-packed entertainer perfect for the holiday season.

The Baby John reviews pouring in after its first day of release are overwhelmingly positive, with praise for its action, music, and performances. One enthusiastic X post about Varun Dhawan's entry read, "Massiest title card for any Y-gen actor; with all his characters being shown in the background giving an ode to him with the mass bgm!" Another fan simply says, "Agree or die, Best Title Card ever in Bollywood cinema."

The action-packed moments, however, stand out as the biggest draw. According to one review, "Only south Directors know how to present superstar like Salman Khan," with viewers applauding Atlee's skill in utilising the actor's screen presence. "After a long time, someone has introduced Salman Khan Bhai in goat mode," a user wrote, expressing anticipating for a future collaboration between the director and the star.

The cameo by Salman Khan has certainly been a highlight of the film as one social media user shares, "ONE OF THE BEST ENTRY SCENE FOR SALMAN KHAN!! THE CINEMA WILL TURN INTO STADIUM!!," reflecting the sheer excitement the cameo has generated. Another one gushes, "Atlee Anna really knows how to present THE SALMAN KHAN!"

The film's narrative is another focal point of the reviews. According to a review, Baby John is a fun watch for the Christmas weekend, with an overall rating of 3.5 stars. The movie delivers "GREAT ACTION, GOOD DIALOGUES, THRILLING BGM, and SOLID PERFORMANCES" by its lead and supporting cast. Despite a slightly dragging second half, the film picks up with a solid climax that keeps the audience engaged.

Varun Dhawan's portrayal of the ex-cop was another major point of praise. "#VarunDhawan as the COP nails his role, with Good comedy and EVEN A BETTER ACTION scenes," wrote a film reviewer. Another wrote: "#VarunDhawan is in the massiest avatar of his career."

Despite the positive reviews, some critics have pointed out that Baby John closely mirrors Theri, particularly in terms of action and dance sequences. One review suggested, "*Unnecessarily remade... 100% action, 85% storyline & 96% dance is copied!*". However, for first-timers, the film remains a solid entertainer.