ETV Bharat / entertainment

Baby John Trailer: Varun Dhawan Steals the Show in Mass Action Drama

The trailer of Varun Dhawan's highly anticipated film Baby John was unveiled on Monday. the film is set to hit theatres on Christmas.

baby John trailer out
baby John trailer out (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated trailer of Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh starrer Baby John is finally out. The makers dropped the power-packed trailer on Monday featuring Varun in his rugged and raw form. The movie, directed by Kalees, has been creating a massive buzz with its intriguing posters, songs and teaser.

The trailer shows Varun Dhawan in a new light, embracing a more rugged and action-oriented role. The film promises to be a mass action drama enriched with emotional undertones, with Dhawan playing a police officer and single father who is not afraid to confront adversaries head-on.

The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, and is set to release in theatres on December 25, adding to the festive cheer. Earlier, the teaser of the film was released in theatres along with Diwali releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again.

Baby John is the adaptation of Atlee's 2016 release Tamil film Theri, and has been jointly written by Atlee, Kalees, and Sumit Arora. The movie revolves around a police officer who goes undercover to raise his daughter, but his past starts catching up when his nemesis finds out about his hideout.

Read More

  1. Varun Dhawan Makes LinkedIn Debut, Joins Celebrities Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Others
  2. Baby John Song Nain Matakka: Varun Dhawan And Keerthy Suresh Deliver High-Energy Magic In Party Anthem
  3. Citadel Honey Bunny X Review: Netizens Laud Raj And DK's Show, Samantha-Varun's Kiss Sparks Viral Frenzy

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated trailer of Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh starrer Baby John is finally out. The makers dropped the power-packed trailer on Monday featuring Varun in his rugged and raw form. The movie, directed by Kalees, has been creating a massive buzz with its intriguing posters, songs and teaser.

The trailer shows Varun Dhawan in a new light, embracing a more rugged and action-oriented role. The film promises to be a mass action drama enriched with emotional undertones, with Dhawan playing a police officer and single father who is not afraid to confront adversaries head-on.

The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, and is set to release in theatres on December 25, adding to the festive cheer. Earlier, the teaser of the film was released in theatres along with Diwali releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again.

Baby John is the adaptation of Atlee's 2016 release Tamil film Theri, and has been jointly written by Atlee, Kalees, and Sumit Arora. The movie revolves around a police officer who goes undercover to raise his daughter, but his past starts catching up when his nemesis finds out about his hideout.

Read More

  1. Varun Dhawan Makes LinkedIn Debut, Joins Celebrities Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Others
  2. Baby John Song Nain Matakka: Varun Dhawan And Keerthy Suresh Deliver High-Energy Magic In Party Anthem
  3. Citadel Honey Bunny X Review: Netizens Laud Raj And DK's Show, Samantha-Varun's Kiss Sparks Viral Frenzy

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BABY JOHN TRAILERBOLLYWOOD ACTOR VARUN DHAWANKEERTHY SURESHENTERTAINMENT NEWSVARUN DHAWAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.