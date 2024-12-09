Baby John Trailer: Varun Dhawan Steals the Show in Mass Action Drama

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated trailer of Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh starrer Baby John is finally out. The makers dropped the power-packed trailer on Monday featuring Varun in his rugged and raw form. The movie, directed by Kalees, has been creating a massive buzz with its intriguing posters, songs and teaser.

The trailer shows Varun Dhawan in a new light, embracing a more rugged and action-oriented role. The film promises to be a mass action drama enriched with emotional undertones, with Dhawan playing a police officer and single father who is not afraid to confront adversaries head-on.

The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, and is set to release in theatres on December 25, adding to the festive cheer. Earlier, the teaser of the film was released in theatres along with Diwali releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again.

Baby John is the adaptation of Atlee's 2016 release Tamil film Theri, and has been jointly written by Atlee, Kalees, and Sumit Arora. The movie revolves around a police officer who goes undercover to raise his daughter, but his past starts catching up when his nemesis finds out about his hideout.