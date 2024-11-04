ETV Bharat / entertainment

Baby John Teaser Cut: Varun Dhawan Shines as the Ultimate Action Hero, Cop and Loving Dad

Baby John teaser cut adds to the buzz around Varun Dhawan's Christmas release helmed by Kalees.

Baby John teaser cut adds to the buzz around Varun Dhawan's Christmas release helmed by Kalees.
Baby John teaser cut out (Photo: Film poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 8 minutes ago

Updated : 2 minutes ago

Hyderabad: The excitement surrounding Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Baby John is skyrocketing. Fans are eagerly awaiting this action-packed venture helmed by Kalees, which promises to showcase the actor in a never-before-seen avatar. Recently, the makers unveiled a teaser cut of Baby John in theatres alongside Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, generating a buzz that has only intensified with its release on digital platforms.

Varun Dhawan has always been an actor willing to explore various genres—be it comedy, romance, or drama. However, Baby John marks his first foray into a full-fledged mass actioner. This film is an official remake of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil hit Theri, and the teaser offers a tantalizing glimpse of what's to come.

The nearly two-minute teaser begins with a captivating narration by a little girl, who describes how a small group of ants can overpower an elephant. This metaphor sets the stage for Varun's multi-faceted character, Baby John. In the teaser, he transitions seamlessly from a fierce cop to a lovable father, showcasing his prowess as an action hero, a cook, and a caring dad. The high-octane visuals and Varun's stunning slow-motion stunts will surely leave audiences craving more.

Varun aside, Baby John also features notable talents such as Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles, with the legendary Jackie Shroff portraying the antagonist. Produced by Priya Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande under A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios, and presented by Atlee and Jio Studios, the film is set to release in theatres on December 25, 2024. The music, composed by Thaman, adds another layer of anticipation to the project.

Prominent filmmaker Karan Johar has joined the chorus of excitement, labeling Baby John as a "Christmas blockbuster alert" and praising the teaser on his social media. He expressed his admiration, stating, "I am in awe of the teaser of Baby John. Wow. It's going to be a great journey in theatres."

As the countdown to Christmas begins, the buzz around Baby John is only set to increase, promising a thrilling cinematic experience that fans won't want to miss.

Read More

  1. Atlee Offers Peek into #A6 Prep, Capturing Son Meer's Adorable Approval - Tune in for the Cuteness!
  2. 'Sure Boss', says Atlee as Varun Fans Demand Baby John Early Morning Shows, Promotional Assets
  3. Jawan 2 in the Works with Shah Rukh Khan? Atlee Spills on Future Projects

Hyderabad: The excitement surrounding Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Baby John is skyrocketing. Fans are eagerly awaiting this action-packed venture helmed by Kalees, which promises to showcase the actor in a never-before-seen avatar. Recently, the makers unveiled a teaser cut of Baby John in theatres alongside Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, generating a buzz that has only intensified with its release on digital platforms.

Varun Dhawan has always been an actor willing to explore various genres—be it comedy, romance, or drama. However, Baby John marks his first foray into a full-fledged mass actioner. This film is an official remake of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil hit Theri, and the teaser offers a tantalizing glimpse of what's to come.

The nearly two-minute teaser begins with a captivating narration by a little girl, who describes how a small group of ants can overpower an elephant. This metaphor sets the stage for Varun's multi-faceted character, Baby John. In the teaser, he transitions seamlessly from a fierce cop to a lovable father, showcasing his prowess as an action hero, a cook, and a caring dad. The high-octane visuals and Varun's stunning slow-motion stunts will surely leave audiences craving more.

Varun aside, Baby John also features notable talents such as Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles, with the legendary Jackie Shroff portraying the antagonist. Produced by Priya Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande under A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios, and presented by Atlee and Jio Studios, the film is set to release in theatres on December 25, 2024. The music, composed by Thaman, adds another layer of anticipation to the project.

Prominent filmmaker Karan Johar has joined the chorus of excitement, labeling Baby John as a "Christmas blockbuster alert" and praising the teaser on his social media. He expressed his admiration, stating, "I am in awe of the teaser of Baby John. Wow. It's going to be a great journey in theatres."

As the countdown to Christmas begins, the buzz around Baby John is only set to increase, promising a thrilling cinematic experience that fans won't want to miss.

Read More

  1. Atlee Offers Peek into #A6 Prep, Capturing Son Meer's Adorable Approval - Tune in for the Cuteness!
  2. 'Sure Boss', says Atlee as Varun Fans Demand Baby John Early Morning Shows, Promotional Assets
  3. Jawan 2 in the Works with Shah Rukh Khan? Atlee Spills on Future Projects
Last Updated : 2 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BABY JOHN TEASERVARUN DHAWANKALEESATLEEBABY JOHN TEASER CUT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Trump Vs Harris: As America Votes, Here Is What To Expect In World's Most-Watched Election

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.