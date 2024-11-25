ETV Bharat / entertainment

Baby John Song Nain Matakka: Varun Dhawan And Keerthy Suresh Deliver High-Energy Magic In Party Anthem

Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh ignite screens with Nain Matakka, the upbeat track from Baby John, featuring Diljit Dosanjh's vocals.

Baby John Song Nain Matakka: Varun Dhawan And Keerthy Suresh Deliver High-Energy Magic In Party Anthem
Baby John Song Nain Matakka: Varun Dhawan And Keerthy Suresh Deliver High-Energy Magic In Party Anthem (Photo: Film Poster)
Published : 2 hours ago

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: The much-awaited track Nain Matakka from the upcoming film Baby John has finally been unveiled, setting the tone for the party season. Featuring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, the music video delivers a vibrant mix of high-energy beats and sizzling choreography.

This peppy number is composed by S Thaman, marking his first solo Hindi film soundtrack, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. Sung by global sensations Diljit Dosanjh and Dheekshitha Venkadeshan (Dhee), the song is already creating waves among fans. Diljit's brief yet impactful appearance in the music video has only added to the buzz.

The hook step, performed effortlessly by Varun and Keerthy, has taken social media by storm, and their on-screen chemistry is undeniable. Fans are calling it a "perfect party anthem" and applauding the duo's energy.

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, Nain Matakka adds to the growing anticipation for Baby John. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, and Wamiqa Gabbi, with Keerthy Suresh making her highly anticipated Bollywood debut.

Earlier this month, the makers released the action-packed teaser for Baby John, which left viewers hooked with its gripping visuals and an unmissable title track by American rapper Raja Kumari. Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is slated for release on December 25, 2024.

