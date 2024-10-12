Baby John: Jackie Shroff's Babbar Sher Glimpse Hints at a Brutal, Blood-Soaked Narrative - Watch

Hyderabad: The makers of Varun Dhawan's much-anticipated film Baby John have ramped up excitement with the release of a gripping video showcasing Jackie Shroff as Babbar Sher, a key character in the movie. Following the recent unveiling of his first look, this glimpse of Jackie dives into a dark and intense portrayal of his character.

The video opens with Shroff confidently walking through a prison, receiving cheers from inmates who brandish marshals in approval. His powerful screen presence escalates when he punches a mirror, causing shattered reflections of his face, symbolising the violent chaos to come. It hints at a blood-soaked narrative, culminating in a dramatic scene where Babbar Sher strikes a man with an axe, followed by a chilling shot of him smoking a cigarette.

On Friday, a monochrome poster of Shroff's character was released, showcasing only half of his face as he smokes. The caption of the post read, "Glimpse from tomorrow." Shroff shared the poster on social media, hinting at a major reveal with the caption: "Something big is coming... Stay tuned for the ultimate reveal!"

Directed by Kalees, Baby John is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Theri and also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanya Malhotra, and Rajpal Yadav. The action-packed film revolves around an ex-cop who fakes his death to protect his daughter, only to face old enemies. Produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film is set for a Christmas release on December 25.