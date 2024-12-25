Baby John Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh Starrer to Start Strong with Rs 13 Cr+ Opening

Hyderabad: Varun Dhawan is making a grand return to the action genre with Baby John. After dabbling in action in the OTT series Citadel: Honey Bunny, it's been a while since Varun's fans last saw him in a full-blown action-packed role on the big screen. His last major action film, Badlapur (2015), set a high benchmark, and now, with the Tamil filmmaker Kalees's Baby John, Varun is ready to re-enter the action space. Alongside him are talented co-stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, and expectations are high as the film hit theatres today.

Baby John Box Office Prediction Day 1

Though Baby John was once one of the most awaited Bollywood films, the buzz around it has seen a dip in recent weeks, primarily due to the overwhelming success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which has been ruling the box office in Hindi markets. Despite this, the film's opening day projections are still looking promising.

The advance booking for Baby John hasn't reached the high expectations, but it has still managed to garner over 100,000 tickets for the opening day. By the evening of December 24, the pre-sales gross had touched approximately Rs 3.75 crores (including block seats), with final advance sales predicted to hit Rs 4.50-5 crores. This indicates an opening gross in the ballpark of Rs 10 crores, but with the Christmas holiday giving a potential boost to spot bookings, the final numbers could rise to Rs 13-15 crores, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Competition from Pushpa 2 and Mufasa

While the film's opening looks solid, the real challenge lies in the ongoing dominance of Pushpa 2. The Allu Arjun starrer has captured the attention of mass audiences, especially in areas where Baby John was hoping to make a mark. Additionally, the Hollywood release Mufasa: The Lion King has been drawing attention in the northern markets, further adding to the competition.

When asked about Baby John releasing amid Pushpa 2 craze, Atlee, who is presenter of the film, earlier told ETV Bharat that there is a mutual understanding between him and Allu Arjun. "Allu Arjun and I are very good friends. There is an understanding between us and that is why we are coming after Pushpa's completion of four weeks in theatres. We are not coming on the same day, it's not a head-on clash, we are not grabbing each other's theatre, it is not that 'I am taking your theatre and you are taking mine...'"

Could Baby John Have Done Better?

If it weren't for the competition from Pushpa 2 and Mufasa, Baby John might have had a much higher opening. The film had enough buzz early on to capitalise on a bigger launch, but given the circumstances, an opening in the Rs 13-15 crore range is now more likely. If the projections by Sacnilk hold true, the film can be considered to have had a decent start.

Word of Mouth Will Be The Key

Ultimately, the fate of Baby John at the box office will depend largely on word of mouth. If the audience responds positively, the film has the potential to recover lost ground, especially during the long weekend and the New Year period. Action films have been immensely popular in Indian cinema over the past couple of years, and Baby John could tap into this demand, especially if the storytelling and performances resonate with the viewers.

About Baby John

Baby John is an adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film Theri, starring Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson. It blends high-octane action with a social message, making it an interesting offering for action lovers and those seeking substance. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, with Atlee presenting it to the audience.