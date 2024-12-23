Baby John Advance Booking: Varun Dhawan's Action Thriller Eyes Big Opening Amid Fierce Competition From Pushpa 2

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated action-thriller Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, is gearing up for its grand Christmas release on December 25. With the holiday season boosting enthusiasm, the film is expected to perform well at the box office.

Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that Baby John has sold over 17,098 tickets for its Hindi 2D version, generating an advance booking total of Rs 54.03 lakh for its opening day. Including the blocked seats, early estimates suggest that the film's Day 1 collection could exceed Rs 1 crore. The film has garnered strong pre-release traction in key regions such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata, with ticket sales projected to increase as the release date nears.

Despite its promising start, Baby John will face stiff competition from Pushpa 2: The Rule, which continues to dominate the box office in Hindi-speaking regions. The Allu Arjun-led blockbuster has entered its third week, collecting Rs 1062.9 crore in India so far.

Adding to the competition is Mufasa: The Lion King, which has already collected Rs 41 crore in India during its first weekend. The Hindi-dubbed version of the animated film, featuring voices by Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, Sanjay Mishra, and Shreyas Talpade, continues to draw audiences, particularly in metropolitan areas.

Directed by Kalees, Baby John is a remake of the 2016 Tamil blockbuster Theri, starring Thalapathy Vijay. Varun Dhawan has assured fans that significant changes were made to adapt the storyline for Hindi-speaking audiences. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, and National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh, marking her first release since her recent wedding.

With eight international action directors choreographing its high-octane stunts, Baby John promises a thrilling cinematic experience. Whether it can sustain momentum amidst fierce competition remains to be seen.