Baby Has Come Home: Sajid Ali On 'Laila Majnu' Re-Release In Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The 2018 romance film 'Laila Majnu', featuring Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, was re-released in theatres in Srinagar today.

Directed by Sajid Ali and presented by Imtiaz Ali, the film originally premiered on September 7, 2018. Although it was a commercial failure at the box office, 'Laila Majnu' later garnered critical acclaim and a cult following after its digital release. Today, the film played to a packed audience at the INOX Multiplex Srinagar, the only cinema in the city.

Director Sajid Ali speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Sajid Ali said: "I felt nervous when the film was released in 2018. You put a lot of effort into the film in seclusion, and when it's time for the release, social responsibilities come into effect. During the promotions, everything moves very quickly. The day the film is released is when you can finally relax. Until then, I was nervous about its performance, but within a couple of days, the outcome was evident."

Ali continued, "After six years, the film has finally come home. Although it was made in Kashmir, it wasn't released here initially, which disappointed me. However, I'm now happy that there's a theatre where the people of Kashmir can watch films. The love and appreciation I've received here is unparalleled. I am deeply indebted to the people of Kashmir."

He added, "I consider myself a sweet person, but in the pursuit of excellence, it's easy to get carried away. That's part of the filmmaking journey. We shot the film in reverse sequence to avoid using an artificial beard, which made the film better. We immersed ourselves deeply into Majnu's character with that opening shot, which resonated well with audiences. I'm now working on another project set in Kashmir. I have the story and will begin writing it soon."

"Laila Majnu" is a modern adaptation of the classic Laila and Majnun folklore. The story follows Laila (Tripti Dimri), who falls in love with Qais (Avinash Tiwary) despite family disputes. Their romance faces numerous obstacles, culminating in tragedy and spiritual unity.

The film marked the lead debuts of Tiwary and Dimri, who have since advanced in their careers. Tiwary starred in "The Girl on the Train" and "Madgaon Express," while Dimri received acclaim for "Bulbbul," "Qala," and "Animal."

"Laila Majnu" also received recognition for its music, with Niladri Kumar winning awards for the song "Aahista" at the Mirchi Music Awards and the Filmfare Awards. Despite its modest budget of Rs 10 crore, the film proved to be a box-office bomb, grossing only Rs 2.89 crore. However, it has found new life on OTT platforms, currently holding a 7.7 rating on IMDb.