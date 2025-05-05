Babil Khan Returns To Instagram After Emotional Video; Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi Rally Behind Qala Actor

Hyderabad: Actor Babil Khan, son of the late Irrfan Khan, has made a return to Instagram after deleting his profile following a highly emotional and controversial video. The video, which showed him visibly distressed and lashing out at the state of the film industry, quickly went viral and sparked concern across social media. Returning to the social media platform, Babil stated that the video was "extremely misinterpreted," and he was only trying to express admiration for his peers.

The now-deleted clip showed Babil breaking down in front of the camera, while mentioning several names from the industry, including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Arjun Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav, and singer Arijit Singh. His emotionally charged remarks included statements like "Bollywood is so rude," which led to speculation about his mental health and alleged mistreatment in the industry.

Babil Khan's Family Issues Statement After Actor's Instagram Breakdown (Photo: Instagram)

Amid growing public discourse, Babil's family and team released an official statement explaining that the actor was having a difficult day and the video was taken out of context. "Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days," the statement read. "His mention of artists… came from a place of genuine admiration for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry."

Following his clarification, a wave of support poured in from fellow actors and public figures. Siddhant Chaturvedi, one of those named in the video, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, which read: "I usually never engage in sh*t written about me and my colleagues, but this one's personal. So to all the Redditors, Gossip columns, and media portals of the internet. Stop."

Siddhant added, "We love to hate and hate to love, is this what we've come to? Stop looking for Drama here, All of us are working hard to bring drama to you on your screens. Shayad wahan thodi kami reh gai hogi ki aap hamari neeji zindagi mein wo dhoondhne lage ho? (Maybe there was something missing there that you started looking for in our personal lives?)."

"Koshish jaari hai hamari taraf se, Aur aap bhi Koshish karein ki koi bhi judgment dene se pehle ek baar soch lein (We're still trying from our side, and we hope you also try to think once before passing any judgment). Peace out," the post further read.

Raghav Juyal, whom Babil called his "icon and elder brother," also expressed solidarity. Babil reposted his story with gratitude. Actor Ananya Panday re-shared Babil's post and sent him "only love and good energy."

Actor Harshvardhan Rane also shared words of encouragement, advising Babil to focus on his craft and stay away from the "after parties" that may be emotionally draining. "You're blessed with God-level genetics in acting… We need you to carry on the legacy," he wrote.