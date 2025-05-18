Babil Khan Confirms Exit From Sai Rajesh's Baby Remake Amid Social Media Fallout: 'Will Be Taking Some Time Off'

Hyderabad: Actor Babil Khan, son of the late Irrfan Khan, has announced his exit from filmmaker Sai Rajesh's Hindi remake of the 2023 Telugu hit Baby.

In an emotional Instagram post, Babil shared, "With a lot of grit, passion and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh Sir and I both got along on this journey of creating magic together. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, things didn't go ahead as everyone had planned." The Qala actor further added that he will be taking a break from work. "Since I will be taking some time off currently, I wish the best to Sai Rajesh Sir and the film team on their future journey. I know there is immense love between us, and we will meet soon in the future and create magic together."

Director Sai Rajesh also posted a reply, calling Babil "one of the most talented and hardworking actors" he's worked with, while expressing disappointment over the situation. "I will still always cherish the experience of seeing him perform in front of me... I will miss my Hero!" he wrote, also stating that he respects Babil's decision to prioritise self-care.

The news comes in the aftermath of a controversy sparked by Babil's Instagram stories where he emotionally addressed the state of the film industry, name-dropping several Bollywood celebrities. His posts went viral online, with Babil explaining afterwards that they were misinterpreted. After the posts he deleted his handle, and later came back to apologise.

However, at that point, it seemed the damage had already caused some harm. In and around the time, Rajesh made a post calling out Babil's team for 'disrespecting him' and demanding an apology. "It feels like only those whose names were mentioned in his video deserve respect... These sympathy games won't work on us anymore," he stated.

Responding in the comments, Babil revealed the extent of his emotional and physical dedication to the role, claiming he "lived in filth", "had bugs in beard", and even "slit wrist" for the part. He concluded, "It's okay now. I'll let my work speak. Goodbye." Despite the fallout, both Babil and Sai Rajesh reconciled, expressing mutual admiration and hope to "create magic" again someday.