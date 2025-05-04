Babil Khan Breaks Down, Slams Bollywood In Viral Video; Netizens Question If It's Real Or PR Stunt For Logout

Hyderabad: Actor Babil Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, recently sparked widespread concern on social media after a video surfaced showing him in an emotional and seemingly distressed state. The video, initially shared via his Instagram Story and later deleted, featured Babil slurring and crying as he called out several Bollywood personalities, raising questions about the authenticity of the moment - was it a real cry for help or a calculated move tied to his latest film, Logout?

Clips of the video, which have since gone viral on platforms like Reddit, show Babil criticising actors such as Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and even singer Arijit Singh. In the video, he stated, "There are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and Arijit Singh. There are so many more names. Bollywood is so f*****. Bollywood is so screwed."

In another clip, Babil called the Hindi film industry "the most fakest" he has ever been a part of, adding, "But there are a few people that want Bollywood to be better... I have so much more to give you."

The video left fans both worried and confused. While many expressed concern for his mental well-being, others speculated that the emotional outburst may have been orchestrated as part of a marketing campaign for Logout, a psychological cyber-thriller that premiered on ZEE5 on April 18, 2025. In the film, Babil plays Pratyush Dua, a troubled social media influencer whose life spirals out of control after a fan hijacks his online identity.

Reactions online were mixed. One Reddit user wrote, "All the people he named are known bullies…all in the Dharma clique. I really feel for him. I wonder what they've done. He seems to be really suffering." Another added, "This is seriously concerning, no? Something terrible must have happened for him to come up on social media to say all this with this intensity. Imagine if this turns out to be a PR stunt, how's he gonna recover from the lack of trust then!"

Babil Khan made his debut with Qala (2022) and was later seen in Friday Night Plan (2023) and The Railway Men (2023).