Baahubali The Epic: Makers Reveal Release Date Of Two-Part Combined Film On 10th Anniversary Of Prabhas Starrer

To celebrate Baahubali's 10th anniversary, makers announced Baahubali: The Epic, a two-part combined film releasing worldwide with new narrative edits.

Baahubali The Epic: Makers Reveal Release Date Of Two-Part Combined Film On 10th Anniversary Of Prabhas Starrer
Baahubali The Epic: Makers Reveal Release Date Of Two-Part Combined Film On 10th Anniversary Of Prabhas Starrer (Photo: Film Poster)
Published : July 10, 2025 at 7:48 PM IST

Hyderabad: On the momentous occasion of the 10th anniversary of Baahubali: The Beginning, the makers of the blockbuster film announced an epic celebration - the theatrical release of a combined version of the two-part saga. Titled Baahubali: The Epic, this two-part film will hit cinemas worldwide on October 31, 2025.

The news was shared on social media by the film's makers, who also unveiled a new poster to mark the announcement. The caption accompanying the post read, "10 years ago, a question united the nation... Now the question and the answer return together in ONE grand epic. #BaahubaliTheEpic releases worldwide on October 31st, 2025."

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who directed both Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), also marked the occasion with a heartfelt note. Sharing the poster on X (formerly Twitter), Rajamouli wrote, "Baahubali. The beginning of many journeys. Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It's been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with Baahubali The Epic, a two-part combined film. In theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025."

According to earlier reports, the decision to re-release the Baahubali saga as a single cinematic experience was driven by the desire to introduce new cuts and creative edits, offering a fresh narrative flow that blends both films into one seamless story. The new version is expected to elevate the viewing experience, even for fans familiar with the original films.

Starring Prabhas as Sivudu/Amarendra Baahubali, Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva, Anushka Shetty as Devasena, and Tamannaah Bhatia as Avantika, the Baahubali films became a cultural and commercial milestone. It also featured performances by Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, and Nassar, among others.

The first film Baahubali: The Beginning earned over Rs 650 crore globally, while the sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion shattered records with an impressive Rs 1,788.06 crore worldwide collection, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. Even years after its release, the film continues to hold the third spot on the list, behind Dangal (2016) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024), according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

With Baahubali: The Epic, audiences around the world can now relive the grandeur, the mystery, and the power of the saga - this time, as one monumental experience.

