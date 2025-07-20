ETV Bharat / entertainment

Baahubali Makers Join Viral Coldplay Meme Trend Featuring Prabhas - Anushka And It's Hilarious

Baahubali makers turn Coldplay's viral CEO-HR Kiss Cam moment into meme gold with a witty post featuring Prabhas and Anushka.

Baahubali Creators Meme the Coldplay CEO-HR Viral Affair Moment
Baahubali Creators Meme the Coldplay CEO-HR Viral Affair Moment (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 20, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST

Hyderabad: The viral video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot attempting to dodge the Kiss Cam at a recent Coldplay concert has taken over the internet. In the latest twist, the creators of Baahubali - India's epic blockbuster franchise, have jumped on the meme wagon, blending the global moment with a desi twist that has fans howling.

Coldplay's Accidental Reveal

The chaos unfolded at Coldplay's Gillette Stadium show in Boston, where frontman Chris Martin turned on the charm with a fun Kiss Cam moment. The camera landed on Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, and what followed was pure meme gold. As soon as the spotlight hit them, Cabot visibly panicked and covered her face, while Byron awkwardly ducked, trying to avoid recognition. Martin cheekily quipped that they were "either very shy or having an affair." Turns out, they were allegedly cheating on their partners.

The Internet Explodes

The clip soon went viral across all platforms with people creating hilarious memes, TikToks, and jokes on X (Twitter). The awkwardness and their job titles of CEO and HR made it all perfect viral content.

Baahubali Meme Joins The Chat

Then, riding the wave, the makers of Baahubali, the mega-popular film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, posted a still of Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas) and Devasena (Anushka Shetty) hugging just like the two in the clip in Baahubali: The Beginning. With the caption, "CEO & HR of Maahishmati 🤗," fans instantly drew the hilarious parallel between the royal duo and the modern-day meme couple.

Fans couldn't get enough of the crossover, commenting things like "Coldplay concert ❌ Bhalladeva concert ✅" and "Even Kattappa couldn't predict this betrayal." As for the original incident, neither Andy Byron nor Kristin Cabot has commented publicly.

