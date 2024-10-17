Baahubali 3 Confirmed: Prabhas To Reclaim The Throne In SS Rajamouli's Epic Franchise

Hyderabad: In a significant update that has reignited excitement among fans, producer KE Gnanavel Raja has confirmed that a third instalment in the Baahubali franchise is officially in the works. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the first two parts of Baahubali (The Beginning in 2015 and The Conclusion in 2017) became global sensations, revolutionising Indian cinema. The franchise not only became a landmark in storytelling and visual effects but also laid the foundation for the current wave of pan-India blockbusters like Pushpa, RRR, KGF, and Kantara.

Speaking to a newswire, Gnanavel Raja revealed that discussions for Baahubali 3 have begun, with the film's team recently coming together to brainstorm ideas. He explained that while the previous two instalments were released back-to-back within a span of two years, this time the filmmakers are intentionally taking a longer gap to allow the audience to reconnect with the characters and story. The team wants to ensure that the next chapter of the Baahubali saga will resonate deeply with fans before it unfolds on the big screen.

Gnanavel Raja further compared this approach to other successful franchises, including Suriya's Singam franchise, highlighting the benefits of strategic gaps between sequels. He also mentioned that similar pacing is being planned for other major upcoming films like Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar.

In 2017, there were doubts about a third part, with screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad and lead actor Prabhas hinting that the story had concluded. However, Gnanavel Raja's recent announcement has renewed hopes, and fans are eager to see Prabhas return to the legendary Mahishmati empire. Baahubali 3 is poised to continue the epic legacy, with expectations soaring for its scale, storytelling, and visual spectacle.