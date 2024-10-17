ETV Bharat / entertainment

Baahubali 3 Confirmed: Prabhas To Reclaim The Throne In SS Rajamouli's Epic Franchise

Producer KE Gnanavel Raja confirmed Baahubali 3 is in development, with plans for Prabhas' return and a thoughtful gap to enhance fan connection.

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Baahubali 3 Confirmed: Prabhas To Reclaim The Throne In SS Rajamouli's Epic Franchise
Baahubali 3 Confirmed (Photo: Baahubali 2 Trailer Screengrab)

Hyderabad: In a significant update that has reignited excitement among fans, producer KE Gnanavel Raja has confirmed that a third instalment in the Baahubali franchise is officially in the works. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the first two parts of Baahubali (The Beginning in 2015 and The Conclusion in 2017) became global sensations, revolutionising Indian cinema. The franchise not only became a landmark in storytelling and visual effects but also laid the foundation for the current wave of pan-India blockbusters like Pushpa, RRR, KGF, and Kantara.

Speaking to a newswire, Gnanavel Raja revealed that discussions for Baahubali 3 have begun, with the film's team recently coming together to brainstorm ideas. He explained that while the previous two instalments were released back-to-back within a span of two years, this time the filmmakers are intentionally taking a longer gap to allow the audience to reconnect with the characters and story. The team wants to ensure that the next chapter of the Baahubali saga will resonate deeply with fans before it unfolds on the big screen.

Gnanavel Raja further compared this approach to other successful franchises, including Suriya's Singam franchise, highlighting the benefits of strategic gaps between sequels. He also mentioned that similar pacing is being planned for other major upcoming films like Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar.

In 2017, there were doubts about a third part, with screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad and lead actor Prabhas hinting that the story had concluded. However, Gnanavel Raja's recent announcement has renewed hopes, and fans are eager to see Prabhas return to the legendary Mahishmati empire. Baahubali 3 is poised to continue the epic legacy, with expectations soaring for its scale, storytelling, and visual spectacle.

READ MORE

  1. Sathyaraj, of Baahubali Fame, Joins Salman Khan's Sikandar
  2. SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's SSMB29 Set for 2027 Release: Reports
  3. 'What Have You Done!': Prabhas Lauds Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life Trailer

Hyderabad: In a significant update that has reignited excitement among fans, producer KE Gnanavel Raja has confirmed that a third instalment in the Baahubali franchise is officially in the works. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the first two parts of Baahubali (The Beginning in 2015 and The Conclusion in 2017) became global sensations, revolutionising Indian cinema. The franchise not only became a landmark in storytelling and visual effects but also laid the foundation for the current wave of pan-India blockbusters like Pushpa, RRR, KGF, and Kantara.

Speaking to a newswire, Gnanavel Raja revealed that discussions for Baahubali 3 have begun, with the film's team recently coming together to brainstorm ideas. He explained that while the previous two instalments were released back-to-back within a span of two years, this time the filmmakers are intentionally taking a longer gap to allow the audience to reconnect with the characters and story. The team wants to ensure that the next chapter of the Baahubali saga will resonate deeply with fans before it unfolds on the big screen.

Gnanavel Raja further compared this approach to other successful franchises, including Suriya's Singam franchise, highlighting the benefits of strategic gaps between sequels. He also mentioned that similar pacing is being planned for other major upcoming films like Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar.

In 2017, there were doubts about a third part, with screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad and lead actor Prabhas hinting that the story had concluded. However, Gnanavel Raja's recent announcement has renewed hopes, and fans are eager to see Prabhas return to the legendary Mahishmati empire. Baahubali 3 is poised to continue the epic legacy, with expectations soaring for its scale, storytelling, and visual spectacle.

READ MORE

  1. Sathyaraj, of Baahubali Fame, Joins Salman Khan's Sikandar
  2. SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's SSMB29 Set for 2027 Release: Reports
  3. 'What Have You Done!': Prabhas Lauds Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life Trailer
Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRABHASBAAHUBALI 3KE GNANAVEL RAJASS RAJAMOULIBAAHUBALI 3 CONFIRMED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.