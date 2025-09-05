Baaghi 4 X Review: Before Booking Tickets, Check What Netizens Have To Say About Tiger Shroff - Sanjay Dutt Starrer

Hyderabad: Tiger Shroff's much-awaited action thriller Baaghi 4 released in theatres on September 5, 2025. Directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film marks the fourth installment in the blockbuster Baaghi franchise that first began in 2016. Alongside Tiger, the movie features Sanjay Dutt in a menacing negative role, with Sonam Bajwa and former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu adding glamour and action to the mix.

As soon as the film hit theatres, reviews flooded X (formerly Twitter). Fans and critics shared their reactions, and the responses have been sharply divided. Some loved the film's raw violence and shocking twists, others felt the story dragged or copied from South films.

Praising the film, a social media user wrote: "#Baaghi4Review: A Cold-Blooded Love Saga! 🪓🩸 Rating: 3.5*/5 ⭐⭐⭐💫 #Baaghi4 is truly a film full of bloodshed but with a unique story – a little different I can say, something that can truly surprise the audience. NOT A TYPICAL LOVE STORY FOR SURE! 🤫 #TigerShroff goes way beyond your imagination this time. This RONNY is just Exceptional! 🔥🔥🔥"

Another added appreciation for the cast: "#SanjayDutt came as a merciless BEAST which makes this film more VIOLENT. His one look and anyone can feel what FEAR is. 🥵 #SonamBajwa and #HarnaazSandhu are not less than a surprise package. They both carried the film with their glam, phenomenal action and commendable performances. ❤️ Rest of the cast – Saurabh Sachdeva, Shreyas Talpade, Upendra Limaye – just Marvellous with their roles. 💯"

But not all were impressed. Some viewers felt let down by the execution: "This is not watching, this is punishment. #Baaghi4"

One harsh comment compared it to dubbed South films: "#Baaghi4 is a torture in first 15 min. Tiger is funeral with electric wires lol. Frame to frame accident scene from Panch Ka Punch, south dubbed story looks same."

Others took a more balanced stand, praising the second half: "Brutal.. 🔥 you will love the story, screenplay. The twist after interval will blow your mind. Go prepared for the suspense."

The movie also made headlines after CBFC wanted 23 cuts to the film due to excessive gore, sexual references, and sensitive religious images. Despite carrying an 'A' certificate, several violent sequences had to be trimmed.

At the box office, the start has been modest. Media reports suggest day one collections around Rs 5 crore, with occupancy between 4–7 percent. Trade experts believe the film's fate now depends heavily on word of mouth.

Baaghi 4 is loosely adapted from the 2013 Tamil movie Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu. The story follows Ronny (Tiger Shroff) as a man through both grief and hallucinations stemming from a train accident. Ronny traverses love, rage, while he runs into a ruthless villain played by Sanjay Dutt. Baaghi 4 promises high-flying stunts, dark emotions, and an intense love angle, while providing something different from the previous films in the franchise.