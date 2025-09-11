Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files BO Day 6: Will Tiger Shroff Starrer Recover Its Weekend Momentum Or Will Vivek Agnihotri Film Catch Up?
Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 leads box office despite steep drops, while Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files shows stronger occupancy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 11, 2025 at 11:03 AM IST
Hyderabad: The domestic box office witnessed a major clash as Tiger Shroff's action-packed Baaghi 4 hit the theatres with Vivek Agnihotri's political drama The Bengal Files, on 5 September 2025.
Six days into release, the numbers are showing a clear divide between the star-driven spectacle and the social issue-based film.
Baaghi 4 Day 6 Box Office Collection & Occupancy
On its sixth day (Wednesday, 10 September 2025), Baaghi 4 registered an estimated Rs 2.25 crore, marking a 42.75 percent drop from Tuesday's collection of Rs 4 crore. With this, the total domestic net stands at Rs 42 crore as pec Sacnilk.
The film clocked an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.79 pc, reflecting a visible decline in momentum after its opening weekend.
- Morning shows: 6.03 pc
- Afternoon shows: 9.68 pc
- Evening shows: 10.00 pc
- Night shows: 13.46 pc
Despite a strong start at Rs 12 crore on Friday, the collections dipped sharply from Monday onwards. The high-octane action thriller, directed by A. Harsha in his Hindi debut and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu (making her Hindi debut).
The film's heavy violence earned it an A certificate with 23 cuts mandated by the CBFC. Its trimmed runtime now stands at 157 minutes. The movie's digital rights are already with Amazon Prime Video, which may help recover revenues beyond the theatrical run.
The Bengal Files Day 6 Box Office Collection & Occupancy
Meanwhile, The Bengal Files continues to draw attention despite limited collections. On Wednesday, the film managed Rs 1 crore (early estimates), witnessing a 26.67 pc decline from Tuesday's Rs 1.35 crore. Its six-day total stands at Rs 10.25 crore.
Interestingly, the film maintained better occupancy than Baaghi 4, with an overall 17.51 pc Hindi occupancy on day 6.
- Morning shows: 10.66 pc
- Afternoon shows: 16.57 pc
- Evening shows: 19.46 pc
- Night shows: 23.34 pc
Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the 204-minute-long political drama portrays the communal violence of Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots. Certified A for extreme violence and gore, the film has also stirred political debates, especially in West Bengal, where director Agnihotri appealed to the Chief Minister to avoid any ban on screenings.
Read More