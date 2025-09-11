ETV Bharat / entertainment

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files BO Day 6: Will Tiger Shroff Starrer Recover Its Weekend Momentum Or Will Vivek Agnihotri Film Catch Up?

Hyderabad: The domestic box office witnessed a major clash as Tiger Shroff's action-packed Baaghi 4 hit the theatres with Vivek Agnihotri's political drama The Bengal Files, on 5 September 2025.

Six days into release, the numbers are showing a clear divide between the star-driven spectacle and the social issue-based film.

Baaghi 4 Day 6 Box Office Collection & Occupancy

On its sixth day (Wednesday, 10 September 2025), Baaghi 4 registered an estimated Rs 2.25 crore, marking a 42.75 percent drop from Tuesday's collection of Rs 4 crore. With this, the total domestic net stands at Rs 42 crore as pec Sacnilk.

The film clocked an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.79 pc, reflecting a visible decline in momentum after its opening weekend.