Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files BO Day 4: Tiger Shroff Starrer Mints Rs 35 Cr; Latter Yet To Hit Double Digits

Directed by A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 is the fourth film in the Baaghi franchise produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film features Tiger Shroff in the lead role, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa in key roles, and Harnaaz Sandhu making her Hindi film debut.

The film's occupancy report on September 8 showed an overall Hindi occupancy of 15.56 percent. Morning shows recorded just 7.59 pc, but the numbers improved gradually through the day. Afternoon shows saw 13.92 pc, evening shows 16.68 pc, and night shows peaked at 24.05 pc.

According to early estimates, Baaghi 4 earned Rs 4.25 crore on its first Monday (day 4). This brings its total domestic net collection to Rs 35.50 crore. The film had opened decently on Friday with Rs 12 crore, followed by collections of Rs 9.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 10 crore on Sunday. Its first weekend stood at Rs 31.25 crore.

Hyderabad: The weekend box office clash between Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files has generated a great deal of buzz. Released on September 5, the films are a world apart from one another. One is a high-octane action thriller, whereas the other is a political thriller based on real events. While both movies created buzz before release, their box office journey so far has painted two very different pictures.

The Baaghi franchise started in 2016 with Baaghi, followed by Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020). The latest film is said to be loosely adapted from the Tamil Film, Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu. It combines action, romance, and drama, telling the story of Rony, a man haunted by hallucinations about his first love and her tragic death, eventually leading him on a revenge-driven path.

The Bengal Files Day 4 Box Office Collection and Occupancy

On the other hand, Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files showed a much smaller box office footprint. On Monday, the film collected Rs 1.10 crore, pushing its four-day total to Rs 7.85 crore. The film opened with Rs 1.75 crore on Friday and picked up momentum on Saturday with Rs 2.25 crore (a 28.57 pc jump). Sunday was further growth at Rs 2.75 crore, but the crash on Monday saw it fall sharply and cut into its momentum.

Occupancy for The Bengal Files was a little better than Baaghi 4, with overall occupancy of 18.24 pc across Hindi shows on Monday. Morning occupancy of 9.99 pc for the shows, afternoon of 17.10 pc, evening of 21.66 pc, and night shows of 24.19 pc. Even though the occupancy percentage appears to be better, the limited screen count, and the film's appeal just wasn't there as reflected in the limited collections.

About The Bengal Files

The Bengal Files is directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who directed The Kashmir Files (2022). The Bengal Files is based on the grim incidents of Direct Action Day (1946) and the Noakhali riots and is a suppressed part of India's history. The film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumarr, Simrat Kaur, Saswata Chatterjee, and Pallavi Joshi, who is also the producer of the film. The film suffered an unofficial ban in West Bengal, but has gotten good reviews for telling their stories, and some great performances by it's actors but is still lagging at the box office.

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files: Box Office Clash

Comparing the two releases, Baaghi 4 is clearly leading the clash with collections heading towards the Rs 40 crore mark in its first week. In contrast, The Bengal Files has yet to cross the double-digit mark. While Tiger Shroff's action-packed film suffered a typical Monday decline, it still comfortably outshines Vivek Agnihotri's politically charged drama in terms of overall numbers.