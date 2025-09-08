ETV Bharat / entertainment

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 3: Who Won The Opening Weekend Battle?

Hyderabad: This weekend saw the release of two very different films: Baaghi 4, an action entertainer led by Tiger Shroff, and The Bengal Files, a historical film from Vivek Agnihotri. Their clash has created an interesting contrast at the box office. While one film is a big franchise production with high expectations, the other is a content-driven drama tackling sensitive chapters of history. Both films entered theatres on September 5, 2025. Here is a look at their box office performance so far.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3

Tiger Shroff returned to his most bankable franchise with Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha in his Hindi debut. The film opened strongly on Friday, collecting Rs 12 crore. But instead of showing growth, it slipped on Saturday, earning Rs 9.25 crore, a 22.92 percent drop. Sunday brought some stability with Rs 10 crore (early estimates), taking the total to Rs 31.25 crore in three days.

Despite makers offering a 50 percent ticket discount on Saturday and Sunday to counter the impact of Ganesh Visarjan festivities, the film's momentum stayed lukewarm. Occupancy stood at 27.08 pc on Sunday, with the evening shows performing best at 36.95 pc. NCR and Mumbai were leading with NCR having around 31 pc footfall with 792 screens. Mumbai with 549 screens had just about 24 pc occupancy.