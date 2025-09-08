Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 3: Who Won The Opening Weekend Battle?
Baaghi 4 collected Rs 31.25 crore in 3 days, while The Bengal Files grew steadily to Rs 6.65 crore with strong word-of-mouth.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 8, 2025 at 11:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: This weekend saw the release of two very different films: Baaghi 4, an action entertainer led by Tiger Shroff, and The Bengal Files, a historical film from Vivek Agnihotri. Their clash has created an interesting contrast at the box office. While one film is a big franchise production with high expectations, the other is a content-driven drama tackling sensitive chapters of history. Both films entered theatres on September 5, 2025. Here is a look at their box office performance so far.
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3
Tiger Shroff returned to his most bankable franchise with Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha in his Hindi debut. The film opened strongly on Friday, collecting Rs 12 crore. But instead of showing growth, it slipped on Saturday, earning Rs 9.25 crore, a 22.92 percent drop. Sunday brought some stability with Rs 10 crore (early estimates), taking the total to Rs 31.25 crore in three days.
Despite makers offering a 50 percent ticket discount on Saturday and Sunday to counter the impact of Ganesh Visarjan festivities, the film's momentum stayed lukewarm. Occupancy stood at 27.08 pc on Sunday, with the evening shows performing best at 36.95 pc. NCR and Mumbai were leading with NCR having around 31 pc footfall with 792 screens. Mumbai with 549 screens had just about 24 pc occupancy.
When compared to its predecessors, the picture is less rosy. Baaghi 2 earned Rs 73.1 crore in its first three days, while Baaghi 3 collected Rs 53.83 crore. With just Rs 31.25 crore so far, Baaghi 4 is the weakest opening weekend of the series. The film is holding steady but lacks the explosive run expected from the franchise.
The Bengal Files Box Office Day 3
In contrast, Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files is showing a slow but steady rise. Based on real events like Direct Action Day (1946) and the Noakhali riots, the film dives into communal violence before independence. With its sensitive subject and ensemble cast featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Saswata Chatterjee, it was never expected to open huge. But the film is building momentum day by day.
On Friday, it earned Rs 1.75 crore, followed by Rs 2.15 crore on Saturday (a 22.86 pc rise). Sunday pushed the numbers further to Rs 2.75 crore (early estimates), marking a 27.91 pc increase. The total now stands at Rs 6.65 crore in three days.
The film's Sunday occupancy was 38.95 pc, significantly higher than Baaghi 4. Afternoon and evening shows were the strongest, recording 49.52 pc and 52.15 pc occupancy. From a regional perspective, Chennai (83 pc) and Bengaluru (75.75 pc) looked to lead the way as southern audiences are embracing the film. Mumbai, Pune and NCR numbers were moderate, while places like Surat and Ahmedabad had low turnouts.
