Baaghi 4 Trailer: Tiger Shroff Is Back, Setting New Benchmarks For Gore, Blood, And Raw Violence

Hyderabad: The trailer of Tiger Shroff’s much-awaited film Baaghi 4 is finally out. The film also marks the Hindi directorial debut of Kannada filmmaker A. Harsha. As the fourth instalment of the popular Baaghi franchise, the film looks set to raise the bar for gore, blood, and unflinching violence. At least if the explosive trailer is anything to go by. Interestingly, Baaghi 4 comes at a time when the industry seems to be gravitating back towards the romantic genre, thanks to the recent success of Saiyaara.

The 3-minute-41-second trailer is packed with chilling visuals of brutal action. Tiger Shroff doesn’t blink an eye before stabbing, slitting, and taking down enemies, often seen drenched in blood. The film, billed as an action love story, follows a grief-stricken man who survives a suicide attempt and spirals into chaos as the lines between reality and illusion blur. His loved ones begin to doubt what is real, while a hidden truth pulls him deeper into a world of obsession, violence, and twisted love.

There is, of course, glamour and gloss too. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has mounted the project on a lavish scale, and the production values are clearly visible in the trailer. Tiger Shroff appears fuelled by vengeance, armed to the teeth, and driven by an unrelenting rage. Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a menacing role setting the stage for what promises to be a blood-soaked battle.

Baaghi 4 was wrapped up in July this year. The film is slated to hit cinemas on September 5, 2025. Along with Tiger and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, and Upendra Limaye in pivotal roles.

The Baaghi franchise began with the first film directed by Sabbir Khan in 2016. An action-packed thriller inspired by the 2004 Telugu film Varsham and the 2011 Indonesian hit The Raid: Redemption, it starred Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sudheer Babu. Its sequel, Baaghi 2 (2018), directed by Ahmed Khan, was a remake of the Telugu film Kshanam, featuring Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, and Randeep Hooda. In 2020, Baaghi 3 arrived. Directed again by Ahmed, the film starred Tiger alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor.