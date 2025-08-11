Baaghi 4 Teaser: Tiger Shroff's Rage Meets Sanjay Dutt's Madness In Blood-Soaked Action Drama

Hyderabad: The makers of the action thriller film baaghi 4 have unveiled the long-awaited teaser on Monday, August 11, 2025. The next chapter of Baaghi has taken a darker, more brutal turn. It is a blood-soaked, high-voltage spectacle that redefines the rebel hero Ronny, played by Tiger Shroff, whose clean-cut action avatar now steps into villainous, unhinged territory.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger Shroff shared the teaser and wrote in the caption, "Har Aashiq Ek Villain Hain... No escape. No mercy. Brace yourself - a Bloody, Violent Love Story begins. #Baaghi4Teaser Out Now."

Directed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha, known for action-packed spectacles like Bhajarangi and Vedha, Baaghi 4 promises a shift from the franchise's urban slick action to a gritty, desi mass entertainer. The teaser offers a shadowy, smoke-filled world where romance and rage collide, packed with shattered bones, parkour stunts, and raw violence.

Tiger Shroff returns as Ronny in his most savage portrayal yet - armed, vengeful, and unstoppable. Joining him is Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu in her Bollywood debut. Sonam Bajwa adds a mix of glamour and grit, stepping into the Baaghi universe after Housefull 5.

But the biggest shock is that of Sanjay Dutt's performance as a deranged and unpredictable villain - scary, unfiltered, and entirely unleashed. His monstrous screen presence promises to be one of the biggest attractions of the film.

Written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 has a screenplay by Rajat Aroraa and features bone-crunching action with riveting emotional drama, as it has been dubbed a "bloody, violent love story." Baaghi 4 is set to be released on September 5, 2025, and will clash at the box office with Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, the third film in his political "Files" trilogy.