Baaghi 4: Director A. Harsha Praises Tiger Shroff’s Dedication; Reveals Shooting Has Begun

Hyderabad: The much-awaited fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise, starring Tiger Shroff, has officially kicked off its shooting today, much to the excitement of fans. A. Harsha, who has taken over the directing duties for this installment, replacing Ahmed Khan, expressed his joy and gratitude for the opportunity. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Harsha shared his excitement about the film, which has been in the works for the past six months in Mumbai.

"Baaghi 4 movie shooting has started. It's God's blessing. I am very happy," Harsha said, clearly thrilled about his new project. He further added, "Work has been going on from 6 months in Mumbai. Shooting has started today. Kannada technicians are in the film team."

Harsha, who is known for his work on Kannada films such as Birugaali and Chingari, expressed his admiration for Tiger Shroff’s dedication to his craft. "Tiger Shroff is a wonderful person. His desire to achieve is very high. There is no other world for him except cinema. He is ten times more active than he looks in the movie. I like his work very much. Loved Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 a lot. He is a wonderful dancer and an action star," he added.

Tiger's return as the iconic action hero, Ronnie, has been highly anticipated, and the recently released first-look poster of Baaghi 4 teased a darker, more intense version of the character. Tiger, covered in blood, holding a machete and a bottle of alcohol, suggests that this time Ronnie is involved in a far bloodier mission. The poster was revealed on November 18, the same day shooting began, and also announced the film's release date, which is September 5, 2025.

