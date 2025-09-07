ETV Bharat / entertainment

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff Film Drops By 25 Percent After Big Opening

On its opening day, the Sajid Nadiadwala production marked the biggest post-pandemic opener for Tiger Shroff by collecting Rs 12 crore. However, Saturday saw a 25 percent dip in earnings, raising questions on whether the film can pick up momentum on Sunday to ensure a strong weekend total.

Hyderabad: Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff in the lead, slowed down at the box office on its second day after a strong opening. The action thriller, directed by A Harsha, earned Rs 9 crore net in India on Saturday, September 6, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film's two-day collection now stands at Rs 21 crore net.

According to Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 registered 23.79 percent overall Hindi occupancy on day 2. Morning shows recorded just 9.64 percent occupancy, which gradually picked up to 20.97 percent in the afternoon. Evening shows fared slightly better at 25.63 percent, while night shows showed the strongest turnout with 38.92 percent.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted on X (formerly Twitter), "#Baaghi4 opens in double digits on Day 1, boosted by the 50% off offer… The film's performance now hinges on its Saturday and Sunday growth." Another analyst observed that the film grossed Rs 13.20 crore on its opening day and must rely on weekend footfalls for stability.

The 157-minute film has an ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir. Interestingly, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film with an 'A' certificate after 23 cuts.

IMDb describes the plot as the story of a grief-stricken man who survives an attempted suicide and spirals into chaos as reality blurs, pulling him into a web of obsession. With Sunday's performance being crucial, trade experts are closely watching if Tiger Shroff's latest action-packed entertainer can maintain its momentum and cross the crucial opening weekend benchmark.