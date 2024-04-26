Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Reacts as He Graces Time 100 Gala with Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is basking in the glory of his latest achievement. He was honoured with the Time Magazine award at the Time 100 Gala in New York City. This marks the second time the Andhadhun actor has received this esteemed recognition. The glamorous event, held on April 25, brought together the who's who of Bollywood and Hollywood, with the best personalities of the entertainment industry in attendance.

On Friday, Ayushmann took to Instagram to share his excitement, posting a series of pictures from the star-studded night, including a photo with Dua Lipa, the singer of the hit song Levitating. The actor captioned the post, "It is the @time of the disruptors! Honoured to be a part of the #TIME100 Gala this year and having met the most brilliant minds and artistes of our generation. (sic)"

Clad in a black V-necked blazer and matching trousers, complete with sunglasses, Ayushmann posed with Dua Lipa, who shimmered in a glittering silver gown and diamond jewellery.

The highlight of the starry night also featured interactions with other A-listers, including American actor Uma Thurman, Australian singer Kylie Minogue, and President of the Human Rights Campaign Kelley Robinson. Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel was also spotted in the photos. Ayushmann's wife, writer Tahira Kashyap, and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor were among those who congratulated him on the achievement, with fans also showering praise on the actor.

Tahira commented, "Amazingg (followed by two red heart emoji)." Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Gorgeous man inside out." A fan commented, "What a privilege to be living in the AK Global Domination Era!!!!"

On the professional front, Ayushmann has teamed up with filmmaker Karan Johar for an upcoming spy comedy, marking their first collaboration. Reportedly directed by Aakash Kaushik, the film promises to be high on action and thrill.