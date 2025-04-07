Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Wife Tahira Kashyap His 'Hero' As She Battles Breast Cancer Once Again

Hyderabad: On World Health Day, Tahira Kashyap revealed that her breast cancer has relapsed, seven years after her initial diagnosis in 2018. Taking to Instagram, Tahira shared a powerful message of hope, courage, and the importance of regular screenings. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his unwavering support for his wife Tahira in the comment section of her post.

In her heartfelt post, Tahira wrote, "Seven year itch or the power of regular screening it's a perspective, I'd like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this." She further added, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade... and if it gives you too many, squeeze them into your favourite kala khatta drink."

The announcement prompted an outpouring of love and support, especially from her husband, who dropped the message "My hero" in the comments, followed by a red heart emoji. Tahira and Ayushmann, who have been married for over a decade, have two children.

Tahira, known for her directorial debut Sharmajee Ki Beti, was first diagnosed with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ), a stage 0 form of breast cancer. Last month, she shared an inspiring photo of herself with a clean-shaven head, a result of chemotherapy, along with moments from her treatment journey. Speaking to a news agency on World Cancer Day earlier this year, Tahira shared about the challenges of fighting the disease and also praised government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and PMJAY that are making cancer treatment accessible to millions.

"On World Cancer Day, I want to commend the Ayushman Bharat and PMJAY initiatives for making timely cancer treatment accessible to many, regardless of their financial background. Cancer is a journey that tests your strength, resilience, and faith. Early diagnosis and affordable treatment are, however, key to survival, and thanks to such government schemes, millions can now hope for a better future. Let's continue to support one another and raise awareness about early breast cancer detection because together we can beat cancer," Tahira said.