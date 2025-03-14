Ayan Mukerji's Father Dies; Alia, Ranbir Cut Short Alibaug Vacation To Attend Deb Mukherjee's Last Rites

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, passed away at the age of 83 on Friday morning due to age-related health issues. His spokesperson confirmed the news to a newswire. Mukherjee was a prominent member of the Samarth-Mukherjee family and the father-in-law of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

His funeral is scheduled to take place today at 4 pm at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai's Juhu. Several members of his extended family, including Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Tanuja, Tanisha, and Aditya Chopra, are expected to attend. Additionally, Ayan Mukerji's close friends from the film industry, such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, may also be present to pay their respects.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Return to Mumbai to Support Ayan Mukerji

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who share a close bond with Ayan Mukerji, cut short their Alibaug trip and returned to Mumbai after hearing Deb Mukerjee's demise. The couple had travelled to Alibaug to celebrate Alia's 32nd birthday on Saturday. On Thursday afternoon, Alia marked the occasion with a brief media interaction, where she cut a birthday cake and answered a few questions, before heading to Alibaug via the jetty from the Gateway of India.

However, on Friday, the couple was spotted making a rushed return to Mumbai, again via the jetty. They appeared sombre as paparazzi captured their arrival. It remains unclear whether their daughter, Raha Kapoor, accompanied them back to the city.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji have a longstanding professional and personal friendship. The duo has collaborated on many films, including Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmāstra, which also stars Alia Bhatt. Given their close relationship, it is likely that Ranbir and Alia will stay by Ayan's side during this tough time while his family prepares for the final rituals.